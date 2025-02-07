Alleged burglary attempt on trailer at Walmart on Jan. 19

Suspect advised deputy that he was having a sort of a nightmare despite being awake.

It’s not very often when a suspected criminal is eager to actually attempt to climb inside of a law enforcement vehicle on their own, but that appeared to be the case during a recent early morning Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to Deputy Cody Cunningham.

According to a late January arrest report, Cunningham was dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart in reference to a possible burglary attempt on a trailer just before 5 a.m., on Jan. 19.

As stated in the arrest report, upon arrival, Cunningham exited his patrol vehicle when he was approached from behind by the alleged suspect, identified as Jesse Broyles.

“Jesse demanded frantically to get inside my patrol vehicle,” Cunningham’s report stated. “Jesse grabbed the rear passenger door handle and opened my patrol vehicle door. I advised Jesse that he was being detained after opening the door of my patrol vehicle.”

Cunningham went on to say that Broyles began to resist attempts to be handcuffed by pulling away.

Broyles, according to the report, continued to escalate efforts to impede handcuffing him, which led to Cunningham taking him to the ground to affect the arrest.

“Jesse advised that he was having a sort of a nightmare, despite being awake,” the report noted.

Further, after Broyles consented to a search of his person, Cunningham located what he described as a broken pipe stem containing a white residue.

“I immediately identified the broken pipe to be a methamphetamine pipe,” Cunningham’s report noted.

“The pipe later tested positive for methamphetamine. Jesse admitted to having smoked meth prior to the incident.”

The report also noted that Broyles allegedly attempted to perform the same actions with the driver of another vehicle described as an RV, where he allegedly demanded to be let inside.

Broyles is facing alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public official.

Bail amount was set at $2,000.