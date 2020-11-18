72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest

Staff Report
November 17, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2020 - 4:22 pm
Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen winner of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development's Rural Pitch competition. New Tech will receive $1,150 for first place and an award.

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.

“I would like to congratulate Bruce Crater’s company for putting together the winning pitch,” said Michael Brown, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “The concept of this competition was to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Rural Nevada that includes mentorship, access to capital and an opportunity to network among competitors.”

Cash prize money was provided by NV Energy, with additional awards coming from StartUpNV and the Audacity Institute. Each company had seven minutes to make its pitch and then answered questions from judges for five minutes.

New Tech Products, LLC, earned $1,150 for first place and also won the Audience Choice award. New Tech Products makes the Tidy Oil Changer, a molded plastic device that attaches magnetically to the oil pan to divert oil into a separate catch basin. A drill bit goes through the plastic device to loosen the screw to allow the oil into the plastic diversion device. It changes the job into a white glove, clean job.

Goat Shell, represented by George Skivington, earned $500 for second place. Goat Shells are hard-sided pop-up camper shells that come in two sizes to fit over regular and long-bed trucks. They are priced much lower than their competition.

GL Innovation, represented by Gerald Laughter, earned $250 for third place. GL Innovation makes battery interrupters for large vehicles and mining sites. Future markets include electric cars and aircraft.

GOED partnered with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Great Basin College, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Audacity Institute, Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Ozmen Center at UNR, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension to expand an entrepreneurial network outside of Nevada’s urban areas.

Created during the 2011 session of the Legislature, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Legislature and the governor’s office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED’s role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprise, attract new businesses and facilitate community development.

More information on the Governor’s Office of Economic Development can be viewed at diversifynevada.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.