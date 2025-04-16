American Red Cross in need of vital blood donations

Recent weather conditions has led to over 1,000 canceled blood drives, resulting in more than 30,000 uncollected blood donations.

American Red Cross This month, the American Red Cross invites Southern Nevadans to take part in the "Springtime of Giving Sweepstakes," providing an opportunity to make a life-saving impact by donating blood.

“Donating blood isn’t just about saving lives—it’s about creating moments that matter.”

Those words are from Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

Further, Flanagan noted that, “Every drop you give could mean a parent holding their child again, a friend sharing one more laugh, or someone in the community getting another chance at tomorrow,” she said. “Be the reason someone gets their moment.”

Lifesaving sweepstakes

Donors this month will automatically be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards, and as a gesture of gratitude, all participants will receive an exclusive Buddy the Blood Drop T-shirt.

Flanagan also said that even though 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only about 3 percent do.

“Donating blood is a selfless act with the power to significantly change lives,” she said. “We wholeheartedly appreciate our donors, honoring them as true heroes. We encourage everyone who is able to take part in this vital, lifesaving mission,” said Flanigan.

Need for blood donations

Additionally, Flanagan said that recent severe weather conditions nationwide has led to over 1,000 canceled blood drives, resulting in more than 30,000 uncollected blood donations.

“This has created a strain on the nation’s blood supply,” according to Flanagan. “The Red Cross serves as a lifeline for hospitals across the country, providing 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. Locally, about 20 hospitals in Southern Nevada rely on Red Cross donations to care for patients in need.”

At present, the Red Cross is urging residents to schedule a blood donation in the coming weeks to help stabilize the supply and meet patient needs.

Appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at redcross.org/Give-Blood, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If immediate appointments are unavailable, donors are encouraged to schedule for a later date.

To meet demand at over 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country, the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations daily.

Special incentives for donors

“All blood donors who give in April will be automatically entered into the Springtime of Giving Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards,” Flanagan said. “Additional rewards include a $15 Amazon.com gift card, which will be emailed to donors who gave between April 1-13, 2025, and an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt for those who donate between April 14-30, 2025, while supplies last. For full details on the incentives, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Hope.”

