Annual social services fair returns to Pahrump

It’s a one-stop shop for area residents seeking to learn more about the myriad of services available, as the 6th annual Social Services Fair returns on Thursday, June 10.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardian Karyn Smith said the Thursday, June 10, drive-thru social services fair will provide valuable information and resources for the general public. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for those who wish to get the jab.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th annual social services fair will be held at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will receive swag-bags filled with items that were supplied by various area agencies, along with a free raffle ticket.

The event, hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services, will be held at NyE Communities Coalition, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardian Karyn Smith said the event will provide valuable information and resources for the general public.

It should also be noted that the fair is being billed as a drive thru event.

“We will have quite a few brochures and information from different vendors and agencies around Nye County on many of the resources that are still available,” Smith said. “I believe that with COVID-19, and with everything that’s been shut down, it would help considerably for our communities to know what is still available or new, so we want to get the word out that we are here to help.”

Bearing gifts

Smith also said attendees will receive a special incentive when they visit the fair, as long as supplies last throughout the day.

“We’re going to be handing out swag-bags filled with items that were supplied by different agencies to add as little gifts,” she noted. “We will also be doing a free raffle where people will receive a raffle ticket along with a survey.”

Additionally, Smith said COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for those who wish to get the jab.

The COVID-19 factor

She also spoke about how the virus has affected operations at Nye County Health and Human Services.

“We are now fully open to the public and we remain very busy assisting clients, but before, we were assisting them through virtual electronics, and a drop-off box out in the parking lot,” Smith said. “We continued to stay open, so we never really closed down. I do still feel that it has affected some clients from coming in for services because they may not realize what’s available, but we are still open and we have all of the swag-bags put together, which will have lots of information in them and we’re hoping to have a real good turnout and good feedback on it.”

For additional information on the social services fair, call Katie White at 775-751-7095.

