84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Annual social services fair returns to Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 8, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardia ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardian Karyn Smith said the Thursday, June 10, drive-thru social services fair will provide valuable information and resources for the general public. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for those who wish to get the jab.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th annual social services fair will be held at the NyE ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th annual social services fair will be held at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will receive swag-bags filled with items that were supplied by various area agencies, along with a free raffle ticket.

It’s a one-stop shop for area residents seeking to learn more about the myriad of services available, as the 6th annual Social Services Fair returns on Thursday, June 10.

The event, hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services, will be held at NyE Communities Coalition, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardian Karyn Smith said the event will provide valuable information and resources for the general public.

It should also be noted that the fair is being billed as a drive thru event.

“We will have quite a few brochures and information from different vendors and agencies around Nye County on many of the resources that are still available,” Smith said. “I believe that with COVID-19, and with everything that’s been shut down, it would help considerably for our communities to know what is still available or new, so we want to get the word out that we are here to help.”

Bearing gifts

Smith also said attendees will receive a special incentive when they visit the fair, as long as supplies last throughout the day.

“We’re going to be handing out swag-bags filled with items that were supplied by different agencies to add as little gifts,” she noted. “We will also be doing a free raffle where people will receive a raffle ticket along with a survey.”

Additionally, Smith said COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for those who wish to get the jab.

The COVID-19 factor

She also spoke about how the virus has affected operations at Nye County Health and Human Services.

“We are now fully open to the public and we remain very busy assisting clients, but before, we were assisting them through virtual electronics, and a drop-off box out in the parking lot,” Smith said. “We continued to stay open, so we never really closed down. I do still feel that it has affected some clients from coming in for services because they may not realize what’s available, but we are still open and we have all of the swag-bags put together, which will have lots of information in them and we’re hoping to have a real good turnout and good feedback on it.”

For additional information on the social services fair, call Katie White at 775-751-7095.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured third from left, Larry McKay is joined by fellow m ...
GoFundMe set up for motorcyclist killed in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account has been established to aid with the final expenses related to the death of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Megan Hickey prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Wel ...
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The two-week moving average of new cases held steady at 114 per day, while the state test positivity rate dropped to 3.5 percent, according to state data posted Monday.

A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
Rangers recover body of woman in Zion National Park
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Zion National Park on Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High S ...
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers did away with the cumbersome caucus system in the recently concluded legislative session, but will Nevada’s first-in-the-nation primary law actually bear fruit?

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid talks to a reporter in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Mo ...
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid helped get the money to research unidentified aerial phenomenon, the subject of a highly-anticipated report.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.