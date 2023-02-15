Armed man robs Dairy Queen

The search continues for the man accused of an armed robbery of a local business on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

The suspect, a local man, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, is described as a white male, possibly in his 40’s.

Surveillance video shows that he entered Dairy Queen in the area of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue at approximately 11:15 a.m., wearing black clothing with a dark hoodie with the word “California” imprinted on the back.

Suspect was holding a weapon

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said the man was armed with a crowbar at the time.

“We have done an extensive investigation since the robbery occurred and further investigation is still pending,” McGill said. “We do have some leads and those leads are being followed up. At this point in time, that’s about all that I can reveal based on the sensitivity of the investigation, but we will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Employees complied with demands

Additionally, McGill said that the individual allegedly made physical threats to the employees and demanded the money.

No injuries were reported.

“Thankfully the employees complied and the individual left the scene,” he noted. “Like I said, we have good strong leads and we are continuing to follow up.”

Those who believe they may have information, or recognize the suspect, are advised to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or anonymously email the office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

