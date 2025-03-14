Art for Recovery gives a boost to addiction treatment programming

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For the Art for Recovery live auction, there were eight items selected, representing a dazzling array of artistic styles and skills in eye-catching colors and designs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A retro Las Vegas Sands jacket and 'Moonbeam Dream', as well as a painting featuring an eagle and the Twin Towers, were all part of the collection of items up for grabs at the Art for Recovery fundraiser this month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Silent auction items donated to Art for Recovery ranged from artwork to gift packages, such as this collection of 'The Art of Baking' and "Mission Stillness'.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Art for Recovery attendee Linda Wright places a bid on a piece of artwork at Living Free Health's third annual fundraiser, which supports the nonprofit's addiction treatment and recovery programming.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Art in a variety of genres and mediums was up for auction at the 3rd Annual Art for Recovery fundraiser, with styles to attract the eye of just about anyone.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Art for Recovery attendees were able to browse tables of silent auction items and place bids in the hopes of ending up the top bidder at the end of the evening.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 3rd Annual Art for Recovery charity event included a silent auction filled with both artwork and gift baskets, which patrons vied over throughout the night of March 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Living Free Health and Fitness hosted its 3rd Annual Art for Recovery Auction and Charity Dinner on Saturday, March 8 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, where professional auctioneer Ski Censke encouraged ever-higher bids for the masterpieces that had been donated to the cause.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Art in a variety of genres and mediums was up for auction at the 3rd Annual Art for Recovery fundraiser, with styles to attract the eye of just about anyone.

Breaking away from addiction is a challenge that comes with many hurdles and support can mean the difference between recovery or continued decline.

Striving to ensure those who are brave enough to begin the journey to sobriety have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, Living Free Health and Fitness provides an array of treatment and support programming in the Pahrump Valley. The impact this nonprofit is having on the lives of its clients was thrust into the spotlight this month during the 3rd Annual Art for Recovery Auction and Charity Dinner. The event took place Saturday, March 8 and in addition to beautiful works of art for auction and a delicious dinner, the night’s main feature was a lineup of speakers sharing their own personal experiences with Living Free Health.

First to offer her story was Sara Warrington, whose addiction started in her teens and led her to years in and out of the court system. “I did whatever I could to get my fix,” Warrington recalled.

Circumstances eventually resulted in Warrington’s mother intervening to bring Warrington to Pahrump, where she was able to start treatment. Here, she met the father of her children and remained sober throughout her first pregnancy but a relapse struck just four months after her daughter’s birth.

“My addiction spiraled again and by the time I was pregnant with my second daughter, I was unable to stop using. A week before reaching 8 months of my pregnancy, I was arrested. Just hours after being booked into the jail, I went in labor due to the withdrawal. Three days later, my daughter was born on the jail floor,” Warrington said.

Her harrowing journey was far from over and several more years of relapses followed, which included prison time, the loss of one child in pregnancy and the decision to place another for adoption. Things made a turn, however, when she was apprehended following an attempt to run from charges of intent to sell heroin.

“By the grace of God, Judge (Robert) Lane chose to send me to sober living instead of prison,” Warrington explained. “On Nov. 29, 2023, I entered the Living Free transitional housing program. That’s when my journey to recovery truly began.”

Today, Warrington is a peer support specialist with Living Free, has reconnected with her family and daughters and is seeking her Associates Degree in social work.

“I have been clean for one year and four months. My life has changed in ways I never thought possible. After losing 12 years to heroin, I am finally free,” Warrington enthused.

Robert, another Living Free client who did not share his last name, said his own life had been fairly stable until 2015, when he had come home one day to find that his wife had left and took the children. He had no idea where they had gone, nor how to contact them but the pain of this was something he bottled up.

Not long after, he took on the care of his biological mother, whose declining health resulted in her passing. During the time he was caring for his mother, he also learned that his daughter from his first marriage had died by suicide at just 15 years old.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t get any more broken,” Robert said with tense emotion. “I just wanted to be numb. I had no idea how to deal with this, so I sought relief from drugs.”

His addiction also led him to drug court and sober living and once he arrived at Living Free, “Immediately, I felt like God had put me exactly where I needed to be,” he stated.

Robert is now employed at Living free Café and his son resides with him. “I have regained my life in so many ways,” he said. “I know I did all the hard work to get here. However, Living Free and Drug Court gave me the skills to keep what I have now.”

Amanda, who in also now employed at Living Free Café, said her key point of pride, too, is her improved relationship with her daughter, who has been her biggest supporter. Throughout her time with Living Free’s addiction programming, she said she has gained valuable life and job skills as well as a sense of self-confidence that was previously lacking.

“I also found myself again,” Amanda remarked. “I know the person I want to be and am proud to be who I am today. None of this would have been possible without Living Free… I am living a life that is authentic, meaningful and fulfilling. So, if you are struggling with addiction, I want to encourage you to consider Living Free. It may not be for everyone, but for me, it was a game-changer.”

Program client Luis Cervantes, despite a loving and supportive family, said his addiction came about as a result of something all too common, falling in with the wrong crowd. “From a young age, I found myself drawn in the gang and drug lifestyle… By the time I was 13, I had tried crystal meth for the first time,” he detailed.

Age 30, Cervantes had moved to Nevada, hoping for a fresh start. “But without fundamentals changed, a change in my lifestyle that would provide the foundation for building more for myself, I fell back into the same trap,” Cervantes shared. “Once again, I found myself incarcerated. That was my breaking point. I had hit rock bottom.”

While in the local jail, Cervantes had heard about Drug Court and Living Free so when he got his chance, he asked Judge Kim Wanker for the opportunity to enter the programs. “That was the decision that saved my life,” he said. “Through Drug Court and Living Free, I was given a second chance.”

He is now a staff member at Living Free Gym, is rebuilding his life and is working on enrolling in school.

“To anyone out there who feels lost or thinks there’s no way out, I stand here before you today as living proof that there is a way out,” Cervantes concluded. “There is hope. All it takes is for you to want it and be ready for that change, to accept it into your life… you just need to take that first step.”

Each of these individuals and all of those in their lives who care about them have felt the positive effects of Living Free’s programs and founder Shelley Poerio was overjoyed for all of them. She noted that those attending Art for Recovery were playing a role in this life-changing programming, too, by providing financial support that the nonprofit can use to fill gaps not covered by grants or health insurances.

“For those of you less familiar with what Living Free does, we offer addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment, transitional housing, a women and children’s (and pregnant) program and house, and two therapeutic workplaces: Living Free Café and Living Free Gym,” Poerio explained for attendees on Saturday, March 8. “Without Living Free, our community would take a giant step backward in delivering quality, robust, whole-health solutions to the intractable problem of substance misuse and its consequences and costs to society.”

Putting figures to the programs, Poerio said Living Free has provided 887 days of housing that was not reimbursed by grants, valued at over $80,000, along with $109,000 in donated, unpaid, or heavily discounted treatment, mental health and assessments and $17,000 in program such as its nutrition and infant care classes, as well as items of personal dignity such as food and clothing.

“That’s over $200,000 in services and goods that were not reimbursed via grants, insurance or other means,” Poerio emphasized.

The 3rd Annual Art for Recovery brought in a total of $31,000 for Living Free Health and Poerio offered profuse thanks to everyone who helped make the fundraiser such a successful endeavor.

For more information on Living Free, its gym or café, visit LivingFreeHealth.org.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Special thanks to the sponsors of Art for Recovery

Table Sponsors for the 3rd Annual Art for Recovery included:

Tasha Douglas

Michael Rinaldi

Arts Collective of Nye County

Security First

Gretchen Loken

Gladys and Hans Conser

Dina Williamson-Erdag

Shelley Poerio and Robert Saxen

Others contributing to the event included:

The Dempsey Family

The Bolton Family

Valley Electric Association

2nd Amendment Guns and Accessories

Pelican Psychiatry

Desert View Hospital

Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley

Charleston Peak Winery

Pahrump Valley Garage Door

Law Office of Robin M. Holseth

Nevada Homes

Old Republic Title

Horizon Market

Ski Censke and Estate Auctions 411

Pahrump Nugget