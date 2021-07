The Visitor’s Center at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is set to reopen on Saturday, according to a social media post from the refuge.

Kate Bloomfield/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Shut down during the pandemic, Visitor’s Center will open once again on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.