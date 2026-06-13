Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 15 – June 19.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, pineapple, bacon, potato wedges, berry cup, dumpling soup;

Tuesday – Stuffed pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens w/low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, nectarine, spicy meatball soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, spiced pears, chicken potato soup;

Thursday – Baked cod Cajun style, broccoli, rice, garden salad w/Caesar dressing, cracked wheat bread, fresh orange, Italian wedding soup;

Friday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Bereavement group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 15 – June 19.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Meatloaf – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Italian Sausage with Rice (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Meatball Sub - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken, Rice and Broccoli Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 15 – June 19.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread;

Friday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH