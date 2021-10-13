Assemblyman Hafen providing legislative updates

The 2021 Legislative Session saw the passage of a multitude of bills this year, with literally hundreds making their way through the legislative process to become Nevada law and residents all across the state may be asking themselves just what those many, many bills mean to them and their daily lives.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is striving to educate the community on the outcome of the 2021 Legislative Session and will be providing an overview of bills of note at two upcoming events.

The 2021 Legislative Session saw the passage of a multitude of bills this year, with literally hundreds making their way through the legislative process to become Nevada law and residents all across the state may be asking themselves just what those many, many bills mean to them and their daily lives.

Understanding that the process of tracking the hundreds of bill draft requests that may or may not have reached the floor of the Nevada Legislature can be onerous and difficult, Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is doing what he can to educate the communities that he represents on the outcome of the 2021 Legislative Session. Pahrump residents will have two opportunities in the coming week to hear from Hafen, who will be providing a legislative update at the NyE Communities Coalition tomorrow, as well as during the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming luncheon, set for next week.

“I will be doing a discussion on various topics that were addressed during the 81st Legislative Session,” Hafen told the Pahrump Valley Times of his update scheduled to take place at the NyECC. He noted that he will be touching on a variety of subjects that are pertinent to the coalition and its mission in the community, which is to grow HOPE, or Healthy Organizations, People and Environments, across not just Nye County but Lincoln and Esmeralda counties too. “Topics will include food insecurity, education, housing, and alcohol and drug abuse prevention,” Hafen said.

The NyECC update is not the first, nor will it be the last, of Hafen’s outreach initiatives. “I have been and will be doing more of these types of updates,” he explained, noting that he had in fact attended a health-care panel at the Westgate in Las Vegas the previous week, at which he discussed the public health insurance option bill that was signed into law in June.

“And next week, I’ll be joining the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce to discuss business-related legislation,” Hafen added.

The legislative update at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 14 beginning at 6 p.m. All community members who are interested in learning about what happened during the 2021 Legislative Session are welcome to join in and residents have a variety of options to exercise in terms of attending, which can be done in person, through an online platform and over the phone.

Those who wish to take part in the event in person may head out to the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road, on Thursday, with the event slated for 6 p.m.

To take part remotely, residents can utilize Zoom video conferencing by visiting www.zoom.us and entering meeting ID 870 0658 5842.

To participate over the phone, residents can call 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833 and enter the above meeting ID number followed by the pound key.

For more information on the NyECC update contact Travis Brewer LaChapelle at travis@nyecc.org or 775-727-9970.

Hafen will be joining the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce for its chamber member luncheon next week as well, with that event slated for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Events Center. This event comes with a cost, with chamber members able to register for $20 per person and non-members able to register for $25 per person.

“Registration and payments must be completed online. No walk-ins will be permitted,” information on the chamber luncheon stated. “Please register online by Oct 15.”

To register for the luncheon visit bit.ly/3AxbUXn

