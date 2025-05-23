Awards banquet honors those “Growing HOPE” in Pahrump

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 Growing HOPE Awards, hosted by the NyE Communities Coalition, included a dozen categories recognizing the work done by various individuals and groups in areas such as volunteer recruitment, animal advocacy, environmental justice and more.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This past Saturday, residents were able to show their support for their fellow community members at the Growing HOPE Volunteer Recognition Luncheon and enthusiasm was running high as awards in a total of 12 different categories were presented.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition put on its 2nd Annual HOPE Awards Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, May 17 and a dozen awards were bestowed on individuals and organizations that exemplify the coalition's mission, including Willi Baer, who won the Steadfast Service Award.

The Pahrump Valley is full of good-hearted individuals and groups who give their time to an assortment of worthy causes and the NyE Communities Coalition wants to make certain that those community members know just how valued their efforts are. That’s why the coalition launched its HOPE Awards program in 2024 and the awards made a return for the second consecutive year this past Saturday.

Hosted at the Valley Electric Conference Center, the 2025 Growing HOPE Volunteer Recognition Luncheon took place on May 17 with a large crowd of residents filling the venue and infusing the atmosphere with enthusiasm.

“Everything went incredibly well at this Growing HOPE Awards luncheon,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio reported for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We were thrilled to celebrate and recognize these 12 outstanding individuals and organizations who have each made meaningful contributions to the betterment of our community. The room was full of energy and inspiration, with attendees coming together to support and uplift one another.”

Taking home the Hope Rocks Award was Linda Wright-Smith but, as she was away on her honeymoon at the time, her close friend and fellow community activist, Michelle Caird, received the award on Wright-Smith’s behalf. As the leader of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and an active member of several other groups, Wright-Smith was honored for, “Building resilience and positivity and her commitment to uplifting others in time of adversity or challenge.”

The National Service Champion Award went to Shannon Arimura and acknowledges the AmeriCorps/VISTA/AARP commitment to serving in a way that impacts not just the local community but the entire country. Arimura models “dedication to critical community needs and promoting positive change at the national level,” the coalition detailed, calling her an “exemplary ambassador of service and civic engagement.”

Charli Bruce and Nick Salmons’ work to inspire others to give their time and energy to charitable causes earned these two the Recruitment Catalyst Award. The duo is known for igniting enthusiasm for engagement in the community and driving volunteer recruitment efforts.

When it comes to the environment, the NyECC’s mission of healthy environments was exemplified by Steve Richardson, who won the Desert Sage Award for his contributions to environmental justice.

The award for Paws and Claws Guardian went to Deanna O’Donnell, whose passion for animals has been a force of good in the local community for many years. O’Donnell has shown great effort in protecting and caring for pets, the coalition remarked, bringing to light important topics such as pet adoption, rescue and fostering.

For their bravery and commitment to public safety, the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members were delighted to receive the Community Hero Award on Saturday afternoon.

Steadfast Service was presented to one of the valley’s longstanding volunteers and a woman with a plethora of experience in the nonprofit sector, Willi Baer. She has spent much of her adult life active in philanthropic activities and her continued volunteerism and leadership were what earned Baer this title for 2025.

In the Corporate Citizenship Excellence category, Desert View Hospital was this year’s winner and for its efforts in the Faith in Action category, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints took home top honors. Service Club Excellence was bestowed upon Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley and the Youth Champion Award, which celebrates the young members of the community who are already making an impact, was presented to Michael Keyes.

Finally, winning the Community Champion Award was Kathie McKenna, who was selected as the nominee who has made the most significant impact on the valley through her work to improve the lives of others.

“I’m so proud of each of the winners, as well as all of the nominees,” Muccio praised. “Their dedication, compassion and commitment to making a difference truly embodies the spirit of what we stand for at the NyE Communities Coalition.”

