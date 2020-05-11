72°F
Backyard poultry next topic for online session

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 11, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

With the scarcity of some foods in local markets and the future supply of others being in question, more and more people are interested in producing some of their own food, including eggs and meat. University of Nevada, Reno Extension offered a free online discussion and question-and-answer session on “Backyard Poultry Production” on Tuesday, May 12.

The main speaker was Brett Kreifels, Extension’s urban program coordinator in Nebraska and head of the 4-H Program in Nebraska’s Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Kreifels’ grandfather owned a hatchery, and Kreifels raised and showed poultry as a youth. He studied animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and continued to earn a master’s degree, focusing on poultry husbandry and nutrition. He is involved in several poultry groups and associations and frequently judges at poultry shows and fairs.

In addition, Brenda Freeman, professor of counseling and educational psychology in the College of Education and Extension specialist at UNR, was on hand to offer guidance and resources for participants who might be stressed or concerned about our country’s food supply, agriculture industry and production or other issues during the COVID-19 crisis. Freeman has over 30 years of experience in the field of counseling.

The session was part of online series, “Agriculture: Living Beyond a Pandemic,” being put together by Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator in Douglas County. Chichester, who has a master’s degree in animal science and a doctorate in agricultural sciences, said that the potential for scarcity of some foods has become a concern for many during the pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic, there was growing interest in producing our own food in our backyards and communities, as part of the ‘local food’ movement,” Chichester said. “But now, COVID-19 has really caused that interest to skyrocket. In addition to wanting to know how to grow their own vegetables and fruits, people also want to know more about raising poultry for eggs and meat.

“There is great satisfaction in growing and raising your own food. You not only know that you will have a supply of food, you also know where it came from and how it was raised. So, you know it is safe to eat.”

Chichester said that other sessions are offered online via Facebook Live and Zoom. Chichester opens each session with a brief introduction about the topic, followed by a presentation and questions from participants.

Future session topics include a pork industry update May 19 and milk dumping and National Dairy Month on May 26.

For the Facebook Live or Zoom link for the May 12 Backyard Poultry Production session, and details on future sessions, go to https://extension.unr.edu/program.aspx?ID=186.

