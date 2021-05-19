Bag Childhood Hunger aims to battle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

For many, hunger is merely a temporary state. When they feel the need for sustenance, they simply open the cupboard or take a look in the refrigerator, find something to eat and their hunger is assuaged.

But what happens when the cupboards are bare, the fridge empty?

The effects of food insecurity are wide-ranging, impacting not only physical health but mental health as well. It is a harsh reality for nearly 18% of the population of Nye County and for the children residing in Nye, the statistics are even higher. According to officials from Three Square, approximately 26%, or roughly 2,006 youngsters in Nye County, live in food-insecure homes. This means that those children don’t always know when their next meal will be, or from where it will come.

Enter Three Square, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those in need.

Established in 2007, just as the country was slipping into the Great Recession, Three Square has spent the last 14 years striving to meet its mission, “’To provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursing a hunger-free community.” Its target is all of Southern Nevada, with its operations touching the lives of people living in Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties and this May, those who have a little to spare to help feed a child in need can assist Three Square in its goal by making donations during the organization’s annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign. The best part of the campaign this year? Every dollar donated will be matched, leading to an even greater impact on those struggling with hunger.

“Three Square Food Bank continues its fight against childhood hunger with the return of its annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign. Donations made through May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation,” a news release from Three Square detailed.

It should come as no surprise that while childhood food insecurity has plagued the local community for many years, the last 12 months have seen a big increase in the statistics, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting additional strain on financial resources of households all across Southern Nevada and indeed, all across the country.

“According to studies by Feeding America, one in five children were struggling with hunger prior to the pandemic,” the news release stated. “That number jumped significantly last spring, revealing a record-high of one in three children who were food insecure. Currently, one in four children is experiencing hunger,” the news releases stated.

In this fiscal year alone, Three Square has already distributed an estimated 1.7 million pounds of food to Nye County residents in need, utilizing a network of 15 programs that operate through 11 agency partners, Three Square representatives told the Pahrump Valley Times. These include five food pantries in Pahrump, three in Tonopah and one in Amargosa Valley.

Pahrump Three Square partners include:

■ The Salvation Army, 721 S. Buol Road

■ Joy Divine Community Church, 1161 S. Loop Road

■ Faith Fellowship Foursquare, 2190 N. Blagg Road

■ New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street

■ Oasis Outreach Worship Center, 1061 Second Street

In Tonopah, Three Square partners with:

■ Heart ’n’ Hearth Church, 101 Magnolia Avenue

■ First Baptist Church, 220 South Street

■ Salvation Army, 224 N. Main Street

The Amargosa Three Square partner is:

■ Amargosa Seniors Inc., 880 E. Desert Senior Lane

Three Square representatives said that in addition to traditional pantry and meal services, these programs also include child and senior specific services. Those seeking more information on the dates and hours of operations for each of these locations can visit www.threesquare.org/help to learn more.

“Hunger plagued little ones across the valley long before COVID-19 arrived. Prior to the pandemic, 102,000 children in Southern Nevada were food insecure,” Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton was quoted as stating. “While the pandemic continued, that number currently stands at 131,430. When we talk about kids that don’t have enough to eat, that number should be zero.”

Expanding on this, Three Square Director of Business Support Regis Whaley told the Times, “For many, it’s easy to forget there is a hunger crisis in America and right here in our own state, but it was a very real issue before the pandemic and remains an issue today. COVID-19 had an explosive impact on food insecurity in Southern Nevada. We are on the road to recovery, but these numbers are higher still than what we saw pre-COVID-19. And any number higher than zero is too high.”

The funds raised through the Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign will help boost Three Square’s childhood nutrition efforts, geared toward ensuring that children receive wholesome and nutritious meals so they do not have to face the gnawing, painful pangs of hunger or the associated physical and mental setbacks to which food insecurity can lead.

To make a donation to the Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign or for more information on Three Square visit www.threesquare.org

