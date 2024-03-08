44°F
News

Bake sale rakes in $2k for splash pad shade

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 8, 2024 - 7:02 am
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bake sales were brisk during the Pahrump Mother's Corner fundraiser aimed at generating donations for a shade structure for the to-be-built Pahrump splash pad.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of tempting confections, both savory and sweet, were available at the Pahrump Mother's Corner Bake Sale.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump Mother's Corner gathered for a photo at their February Bake Sale, which raised over $2,000 to support a shade structure as part of the town of Pahrump's splash pad project.

Pahrump Mother’s Corner is on a mission to see the town of Pahrump build a community splash pad but this group of local parents is doing more than just advocating for the project – they are actively raising money to assist with paying for what they all feel will be a crucial addition to it, a shade structure.

With an established goal of $5,000, Pahrump Mother’s Corner hosted a bake sale last month to help bring in some cash for the shade structure and the community response did not disappoint.

“The bake sale was super successful,” group member Mackayla Turley, who helped started Pahrump Mother’s Corner, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The community showed up in full support! The morning of the bake sale we raised $2,184.”

The bake sale took place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park with roughly 20 different bakers putting their goods on display. There were no set prices. Instead, the event was pick-what-you-pay-for and fortunately, buyers showed plenty of generosity.

“We had homemade muffins, cookies, bars, cheesecakes, brownies, danishes, pies, breads and more,” Turley detailed. “I’d like offer a huge thank you to everyone who baked and everyone who contributed. Seeing the community show their support really emphasized how much this town could benefit from a splash pad.”

Added to what the group had already been able to generate, the bake sale proceeds had brought the total donations to more than $4,300. “We are so close to our goal of $5,000!” Turley enthused. “We are still taking donations on Venmo @pahrumpmotherscorner or I can pick up checks made out to the town of Pahrump with ‘Splash Pad Shade’ written in the memo line.”

Once the full amount has been raised, Pahrump Mother’s Corner will present the town of Pahrump with the $5,000 donation.

“Pahrump Mother’s Corner is passionate about the splash pad because it aids our main goal – providing opportunities for local mamas and children to find their village. The splash pad will provide a fantastic spot to play and connect with other families in our very long summer season,” Turley explained of the group’s dedication to the project. “We are extremely grateful to everyone in the community who support us, either with baked goods or donations. The desire for a splash pad was definitely apparent!”

For more information on the group email PahrumpMothersCorner@runbox.com or visit the Pahrump Mother’s Corner Facebook page.

Previous coverage and additional details about the splash pad project can be found online at pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

