73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay running through Pahrump this weekend

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is one of the entities that supports portions of the Bake ...
Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is one of the entities that supports portions of the Baker to Vegas race. This nonprofit will be selling food and drink at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg Rd. on Saturday, March 28 to raise funds to support its search and rescue, public safety operations. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
During the Nye County Republican Club’s luncheon on March 25, incumbent Nye County District A ...
Nye County Republican Club holds third luncheon
Nye County is considering how to handle the disposal of junk motorhomes removed by officials fr ...
County mulling disposal of junk RVs
The 13th Annual Pahrump Chili Cook-Off took place this past weekend at Petrack Park, where atte ...
Hot weather can’t burn out the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off
pvt default image
Afternoon traffic stop leads to drug arrest
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2026 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated March 27, 2026 - 1:33 pm

Looking for something tasty this Saturday? Sizzling grilled burgers and hot dogs, anyone?

Jog on over to the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue (SNCSAR) “Grilling for the Guardians” BBQ booth outside the Green Valley Grocery at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg Rd. on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 3 p.m., while cheering for the 2026 Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay teams as they huff past.

SNCSAR invites participating athletes, support teams and race spectators to visit their grilling booth to purchase hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chips, sports drinks and water.

Funds raised will directly support SNCSAR’s mission of searching for missing children and providing community safety education.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

It is assumed that virtually 80% of all land parcels in the town of Pahrump (it should be referred to the “City of Pahrump”), are zombie.