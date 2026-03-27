Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay running through Pahrump this weekend

Support Southern Nye County Search and Rescue with their “Grilling for the Guardians” fundraising BBQ on Saturday.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is one of the entities that supports portions of the Baker to Vegas race. This nonprofit will be selling food and drink at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg Rd. on Saturday, March 28 to raise funds to support its search and rescue, public safety operations. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Looking for something tasty this Saturday? Sizzling grilled burgers and hot dogs, anyone?

Jog on over to the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue (SNCSAR) “Grilling for the Guardians” BBQ booth outside the Green Valley Grocery at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg Rd. on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 3 p.m., while cheering for the 2026 Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay teams as they huff past.

SNCSAR invites participating athletes, support teams and race spectators to visit their grilling booth to purchase hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chips, sports drinks and water.

Funds raised will directly support SNCSAR’s mission of searching for missing children and providing community safety education.