Bank of America gets a upgrades in Pahrump

The Pahrump Bank of America branch is getting a few upgrades.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crews work at the Pahrump Bank of America branch at 750 S. Highway 160 on Nov. 12, 2018. The branch is working to ad additional federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crews tie off parts of the parking lot at the Pahrump Bank of America branch at 750 S. Highway 160 to make way for updates on the branch's parking lot area.

The parking lot of the Bank of America in Pahrump at 750 S. Highway 160 has been temporarily reduced to make way for additional federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

Colleen Haggerty, senior vice president of media relations at Bank of America, said in an email that some of the things being done at the branch to increase ADA accessibility are “adding new parking and ramps for the new ATMs.”

A new ATM machine was installed earlier in the fall of 2018 at the Pahrump location.

That project was completed at the end of July. Royce Avena of Avena &Sons Electric LLC, a Pahrump-area company, helped install the unit.

California-based Withers Inc. also had representatives working on that project.

The timeline for the completion of the current project is unknown, but the bank is still open during its normal operating times.

