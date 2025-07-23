Be heard, find resources and learn at upcoming Veterans Roundtable

The Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services will be hosting a Veterans Community Roundtable tomorrow, July 24, at the Bob Ruud Community Center and all former and current service members, along with their families, are invited for the informational discussion. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces is something that can come with great sacrifice and in return for the service America’s veterans have rendered, they earn a host of benefits - but accessing those benefits isn’t always easy. Despite numerous programs and services available to those who have served, finding the resources and navigating the paperwork can be a daunting task, which is precisely why the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services (NDVS) exists.

With a vision of ensuring all Nevada veterans, servicemembers and their families can connect with the benefits to which they are entitled, the NDVS works to assist former and current military members through an assortment of programs. Area residents will soon have the chance to learn all about these many programs in person at an upcoming event geared toward strengthening the veterans’ community as a whole.

“NDVS is hosting a series of Veterans Community Roundtables in Southern Nevada,” NDVS Public Information Officer Terri Hendry announced this month. “We will be sharing new information, introducing new NDVS veterans’ programs, answering questions, as well as providing support in registering with the VA through ID.me. We also want to hear from you!”

“Speak up and be heard! The Veterans Community Roundtable provides veterans, military members and their families with the opportunity to meet with the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services director and executive leadership team,” information on the event details. “Pick a roundtable, register and join the conversation on topics of interest to veterans and the veteran community. Learn more about NDVS programs, services and more.”

The NDVS is currently under the leadership of director Col. Mary Devine, who was appointed to the position of NDVS director by Gov. Joe Lombardo in March 2024. She is supported by Hendry, NDVS Deputy Director of Healthcare Service Mark McBride, Deputy Director of Benefits Ro Ferrer, Executive Office/Chief Financial Officer Joseph Theile, Human Resources Officer Blanche Dieket and IT Manager Brandon Torres.

Together with staff, these leaders strive to meet the department’s mission, which breaks down into seven main lines of effort. These include: professionally assisting veterans and their families in obtaining federal and state benefits; providing skilled nursing care at its state veterans’ homes; providing dignified burial support at its state veterans’ memorial cemeteries; managing effective programs addressing the needs of at-risk veterans; successfully integrating returning servicemembers back into civilian society; honoring the service and sacrifice of all veterans and their families through ceremonies and informative campaigns; and assisting and coordinating efforts of service organizations and individuals also working to benefit Nevada’s veterans.

The first of the Veterans Community Roundtable events took place July 22 in North Las Vegas, with a second being held today, July 23, in Mesquite.

For those in and around the Pahrump Valley, the Veterans Community Roundtable will take place tomorrow, Thursday, July 24. The event is slated for the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Register for a seat by visiting tinyurl.com/39jaxpja

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com