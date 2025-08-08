Beatty Advisory Town Board discusses lighting, FAA suspension

ROOTED IN NEVADA: Choosing the tree that will go to DC

Local kids discuss the Bayview General Improvement District’s back-to-school party with Town Advisory Board. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The Beatty Town Advisory Board met on July 28 to discuss adding solar lights to town areas, halted transmission tower construction, prepared a general comment letter for public land projects, and discussed upcoming community events.

Solar lighting proposal

Resident Autumn Arroyo suggested installing solar-powered lights at the town’s beach area and offered to help with installation if the board funds the purchase.

“If the board would be willing to purchase some solar lights, we’ll hike them up there and get them staked in,” Arroyo said.

Separately, Vice Chair Randy Reed discussed potential lighting for the fire department building.

“It’s a pretty big building, so it’s going to take a lot of light and a lot of solar,” Reed said.

The board will gather dimensions and cost estimates before placing the project on a future agenda.

Transmission tower construction suspended

Board Member Perry Forsyth reported that work on NV Energy’s Greenlink West transmission project, which passes through the Beatty area has been temporarily halted. “The FAA stopped the project because the towers are too high for aircraft and don’t have the required red blinking lights,” Forsyth said.

FAA rules require that towers over 200 feet be fitted with aviation safety lights; Forsyth was referring to the absence of these required lights on the tall transmission structures. NV Energy’s contractor, EC Source uses Beatty as a central staging location, supporting activities like road widening, tower erection, and wire-hanging, all requiring potentially 100-500 workers. Construction will remain paused until safety requirements for lights are met, reports Forsyth.

Public land use comment letter approved

Town Administrative Coordinator Carrie Radomski explained that the board approved a standing, prewritten comment letter for the Bureau of Land Management. Recent federal permitting changes can shorten public comment periods for emergency projects, leaving little time for a detailed response.

“This gives us a way to immediately tell the BLM what our main concerns are, like impacts on wildlife, historical sites, emergency response, and the economy, so we don’t lose our chance to comment,” Radomski said. A more specific, project-focused letter can still be submitted later if time allows.

Event support and decorations

The board approved $100 to help fund refreshments for the Bayview General Improvement District’s back-to-school party on August 1 at Cottonwood Park. Arroyo, helping organize the event, said, “We’re expecting about 100 kids and want to make sure we have enough snacks.”

Up to $1,200 was approved for Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations at Robert A. and Florence Weaver Park.

“The new lights will be reusable for different holidays. It’s a good investment for future events,” Reed said. The color of the lights can be adjusted to match the holiday without swapping out the lights.

Additionally, armed forces flags have been installed at the town triangle, with cables, flags, and a reader board planned for installation within two weeks.

Administrative updates

The board signed an updated payment authorization letter reflecting new membership and officer changes.

Museum staffing update

Patrick Taylor of the Beatty Museum reported that the museum has had over 1,200 visitors this year.

“We have an application out for a museum guide position, and hopefully with this new applicant we can open every day,” Taylor said.

The next Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.