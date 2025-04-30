Beatty airport master plan open house with county, firm announced

Nye County announces there will be a public open house for the Beatty Airport Master Plan on Wednesday, May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beatty Community Center, located at 100 A Avenue South.

This is an opportunity to meet with county officials and AtkinsRéalis representatives to learn more about the future of the airport and provide your valuable input, discuss the master plan, ask questions, and share your thoughts.

For any inquiries, please reach out to the AtkinsRéalis Planning team at aviation.planning@atkinsrealis.com.