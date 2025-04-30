80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Beatty airport master plan open house with county, firm announced

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty airport
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty airport
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Dr. Tom Waters, a local community activist and past mem ...
A return to the Pahrump Town Board?
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe ...
Come together for the springtime Community Bed Build
Federal Highway Administration Wildrose Campground and other higher elevation areas in Death Va ...
High-elevation roads in Death Valley reopen after historic Aug. 2023 flooding
Photo courtesy of NCSO
Man scuffles with deputies at local business
Staff report
April 30, 2025 - 5:19 am
 

Nye County announces there will be a public open house for the Beatty Airport Master Plan on Wednesday, May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beatty Community Center, located at 100 A Avenue South.

This is an opportunity to meet with county officials and AtkinsRéalis representatives to learn more about the future of the airport and provide your valuable input, discuss the master plan, ask questions, and share your thoughts.

For any inquiries, please reach out to the AtkinsRéalis Planning team at aviation.planning@atkinsrealis.com.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Dr. Tom Waters, a local community activist and past mem ...
A return to the Pahrump Town Board?
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At least one former Pahrump Town Board official believes that now is the time to push for re-instatement of a local town board form of government.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe ...
Come together for the springtime Community Bed Build
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town! Sleep in Heavenly Peace is constantly striving to provide local youth with their very own beds.

Photo courtesy of NCSO
Man scuffles with deputies at local business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing trespassing and resisting charges following an altercation at a local business.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times This season, the Trojans are one game away from clinching fi ...
Trojans bid farewell to senior year
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After four years of dedication to the program, the seniors are approaching their final send off.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd ...
Michele Fiore pardoned by Trump after federal fraud conviction
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Michele Fiore, found guilty of defrauding donors who believed they were giving money for a statue to honor a fallen Las Vegas police officer, said Donald Trump has given her “a full and unconditional pardon.”