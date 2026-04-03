Beatty board approves taser purchase

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BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board addressed public safety services, approved funding changes tied to equipment needs, and advanced local recreation efforts, while postponing a decision on national advertising at their March 9 meeting.

Substation services draw public concern

A central discussion focused on the discontinued front office at the Beatty substation, where services such as fingerprinting had briefly been offered.

Sheriff Joe McGill said the service was halted because the cost of staffing and maintaining the upgraded system was not justified by usage.

“We found that there were days when nobody came in,” McGill said. “You were not getting your money’s worth.”

Residents pushed back, arguing that commitments to provide local services should outweigh cost considerations.

“The commitment to the community should come first,” said a Beatty resident during public comment. “Promises were made and promises were not kept.”

McGill said services could return if demand increases.

“If it becomes necessary for us to reopen the front office here, we absolutely will,” he said, referring to the Beatty office.

Taser replacement approved

The board approved adoption of the amended fiscal year 2026 public safety sales and use tax, enabling the purchase of new tasers.

“These tasers that we currently have are going to be paperweights,” McGill said, noting that warranties and cartridges will no longer be available in FY2026.

Officials said the new tasers are needed to replace units that will become unusable in fiscal year 2026, with equipment managed at the county level, rather than assigned to a specific local substation.

Trail project gains support

The board unanimously approved issuing a letter of support for a Conserve Nevada Grant application submitted by David Spicer’s STORM-OV organization in Beatty.

The grant would fund additional mountain bike trails, trailheads, and related features in the area.

Advertising decision delayed

A proposal to spend up to $15,000 on USA Today advertising was tabled for further review.

“I still am opposed to it,” said Perry Forsyth, a member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board. “You are not able to factor in how many people you benefited from.”

The item is expected to return for further discussion at a future meeting, according to Carrie Radomski, Nye County administrative coordinator.

The meeting concluded with a motion to adjourn.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.