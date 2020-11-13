64°F
Beatty Board meets minus chair

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2020 - 10:38 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Vice-chairman Randy Reed conducted the meeting, with board member Kelly Carroll present and treasurer Erika Gerling and member Perry Forsyth taking part via Internet conferencing.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the Beatty Town Advisory Board held its first meeting since the passing of Chairman Dick Gardner, who would have left the board in January to take his seat on the Board of Nye County Commissioners. Remaining members acknowledged his loss at the start of the meeting.

Vice-chairman Randy Reed conducted the meeting, with board member Kelly Carroll present and treasurer Erika Gerling and member Perry Forsyth taking part via Internet conferencing.

The board voted to forward Carroll and Forsyth’s letters of interest to the commission for reappointment for new terms. The two abstained on voting in support of themselves.

A third letter of interest was submitted by James Robertson, but, as he did not appear at the meeting, the board voted instead to open a new period for receipt of letters of interest. Those wishing to apply must submit letters of interest to the town office by 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The board voted to submit a letter to the Recreational Trail Committee in support of a grant application by the Great Basin Institute for funding to complete the required cultural resource survey needed to authorize the adoption of 93 miles of existing trails and construction of approximately 49 additional miles of non-motorized trail on BLM land outside Beatty.

Secretary Carrie Radomski noted that the board had submitted a letter of support for the project in 2019. The grant was not received in that try, and this is simply applying for the new round. They are submitting the same letter of support, merely changing the dates.

The decorative street lamps on Main Street and in the park in Beatty will be getting new LED lamps after the board approved spending up to $4,300 for the project. Radomski said that around eight of the lamps are out of commission, mostly because of failed ballasts.

Replacing the existing bulbs with LED will not only save money on the electric bill, but will also cost less than replacing the ballasts. The LED bulbs will emit light of a similar color. The secretary also said that Valley Electric has agreed to aid with installation.

Marty Campbell told the board that Beatty Seniors, Inc. was going before the Board of County Commissioners the next day seeking approval to use the Beatty Senior Center building for their non-profit program. He also reported that the seniors’ thrift store and bingo night were going well, and that they were to be the recipients of funds raised by a recent poker run.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

