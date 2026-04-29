Beatty board opposes solar project, questions impact

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on April 13 unanimously opposed a proposed 10,000-acre solar project near Ash Meadows, citing concerns over water, land use, and whether local communities would see any direct benefit from large-scale energy development moving through the region.

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Sheriff McGill discussing Beatty policing concerns and proposed truck idling ordinance. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on April 13 unanimously opposed a proposed 10,000-acre solar project near Ash Meadows, citing concerns over water, land use, and whether local communities would see any direct benefit from large-scale energy development moving through the region.

The board voted 4-0 to send a formal letter opposing the Tidewater Solar Project in Amargosa Valley, a utility-scale proposal that residents and officials say could accelerate industrialization of the valley once transmission infrastructure is in place.

Solar expansion and regional questions

Amargosa Valley Town Board Chair Carolyn Allen described the project as part of a broader wave of development tied to high-voltage transmission lines moving power out of state.

“Our entire valley and basin… is being attacked,” Allen said.

She pointed to planned 500-kilovolt transmission lines as the backbone of future expansion.

“None of this is going to go to Nevada… it’s all going to California,” she said.

The project, estimated at more than 10,000 acres, overlaps areas previously contested during mineral withdrawal debates and sits near Ash Meadows, a region widely viewed as environmentally sensitive.

Board discussion pointed to a broader concern: once transmission capacity is built, additional projects could follow, compounding impacts over time. The board did not receive a response from the project developer during the meeting, and no representative for Tidewater Solar spoke.

Officials and residents also raised concerns about aquifer vulnerability, noting past disputes where drilling was opposed over fears of long-term water loss.

Budget adjustments clarified

The board also approved the FY2027 town budget with targeted corrections after identifying several discrepancies.

Court fine revenues, initially listed as zero, were reset to match last year’s actual intake to avoid understating income.

Adjustments were also made to the Chamber of Commerce budget after salary reductions and benefit increases appeared without clear justification, restoring the total to the originally requested $62,740.

Fire-related public safety tax funds were redistributed to better reflect operational needs, including wages and benefits, rather than leaving the bulk of funds in a single category.

The amended budget passed unanimously.

Truck idling and enforcement

The board directed the district attorney to draft an ordinance addressing truck parking and extended idling following complaints from residents about noise, air pollution, and safety hazards.

“This is not just a minimal nuisance… it’s a mounting issue,” one resident told the board, describing trucks and RVs idling for hours or days in residential areas near his home.

Early discussion indicated the ordinance could prohibit truck parking outside designated areas and limit idling to 15 minutes, while allowing exceptions for deliveries, emergencies, and refrigeration units.

District Attorney Brian Kunzi said the ordinance will require clear drafting, including signage and designated enforcement areas.

Public safety funding

The board also adopted the Sheriff’s Public Safety Sales and Use Tax plan, presented by Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, funding equipment such as in-car computer systems, digital crime scene scanners, and investigative software used across Nye County.

Community updates

Reports highlighted increased activity at the Chamber of Commerce and Senior Center, strong spring break attendance at the local museum, and upcoming events including an April 22 river cleanup and a May 4 circus fundraiser benefiting the Senior Center.

The meeting concluded with staff directed to finalize budget submissions and return with a draft truck ordinance.