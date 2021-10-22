Beatty High School celebrates homecoming week
Oct. 11-16 was Beatty High School’s homecoming week, including the traditional parade and bonfire, with the addition of some new elements, such as food trucks (Gema’s Cafe and Mama’s Sweet Ice) and a drum circle at the campfire.
Beatty High School graduate Melody Koivu was honored as grand marshal of the homecoming parade. Koivu has served as a volunteer EMT with the Beatty and Tonopah ambulance services, and is a member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board. She has served as an athletic trainer for school teams and works as the secretary of the Beatty Elementary and Middle schools.
Homecoming volleyball and football games were played on Friday, with the homecoming dance on Saturday.
The homecoming royalty court was headed by King Moises Granados and Queen Jasmine Hernandez.
Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.