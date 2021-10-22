69°F
News

Beatty High School celebrates homecoming week

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2021 - 9:02 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Melody Koivu, grand marshal for the homecoming parade for Beatty High School.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is homecoming king Moises Granados and queen Jasmine Hernandez.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homecoming week for Beatty High School ran from Oct. 11-16. The event included a large bonfire.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homecoming week for Beatty High School ran from Oct. 11-16. The event included a large bonfire.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homecoming week for Beatty High School ran from Oct. 11-16. The event included a large bonfire.

Oct. 11-16 was Beatty High School’s homecoming week, including the traditional parade and bonfire, with the addition of some new elements, such as food trucks (Gema’s Cafe and Mama’s Sweet Ice) and a drum circle at the campfire.

Beatty High School graduate Melody Koivu was honored as grand marshal of the homecoming parade. Koivu has served as a volunteer EMT with the Beatty and Tonopah ambulance services, and is a member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board. She has served as an athletic trainer for school teams and works as the secretary of the Beatty Elementary and Middle schools.

Homecoming volleyball and football games were played on Friday, with the homecoming dance on Saturday.

The homecoming royalty court was headed by King Moises Granados and Queen Jasmine Hernandez.

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.

