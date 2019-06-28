81°F
Beatty Museum hosts Nevada photo exhibit

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Beatty Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Home Means Nevada,” from the Nevada Touring Initiative, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nevada Arts Council, with funding by MGM Resorts and Barrick Gold.

The exhibit consists of spectacular large photographic prints of scenes from various parts of the Silver State by 15 different photographers.

According to the catalog, the show is “based on an exhibition installed on September 26, 2016 in the rotunda of the Senate Russell Building in Washington, D.C.”

“Home Means Nevada” will be on display in the Beatty Museum through August 6. The museum, located at 417 West Main Street, is open from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. daily.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

