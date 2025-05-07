Beatty Poker Run a Winner

The town filled with 4x4s and ATVs for the Bighorn Outback Explorers’ annual poker run.

Beatty looked like the off-road capital of the world April 25 and 26, as the town filled with 4x4s and ATVs for the Bighorn Outback Explorers Annual Poker Run.

At the April 28 Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting, BOE president Debbie Baker said that this year’s event was an “outstanding success,” with 195 vehicles participating.

A majority of participants came from Nevada, with Pahrump and Tonopah well-represented, but there were others from California and Utah.

Chaz Vaughn, a former chef with Papi’s Barbecue, served up a barbecue dinner, and the Beatty Senior Center provided a breakfast.

It was the inaugural year for BOE’s new staging area just south of the high school, and it served well. Baker said that their security person may have foiled some intended thievery by confronting and turning away some people who appeared to be casing the area.

She also said that this was the first year that they dealt the poker hands electronically, and that it went much smoother.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.