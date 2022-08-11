Beatty student takes 2nd in state VFW art contest

Juan Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class at Beatty High, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.

Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez took second place in the state in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.

He entered the contest last school year, taking first place locally and a prize of $50. As for the state contest, Alvarez says, “I didn’t know I’d taken second place until I came back to school this year. I was shocked and excited.”

“I hope to do better this year,” he added.

Officers of the Beatty VFW Auxiliary came to an assembly, Wednesday, Aug. 10, to present certificates to Alvarez and his teacher, and to give the young artist the cash prize of $125.

Principal Steven Sullivan said that the contest, which was only open to students in the drawing class last year, would be open to all students this year. The contest rules state that it is open to students in grades 9-12.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.