81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty student takes 2nd in state VFW art contest

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2022 - 9:37 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez (le ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez (left) took second place in the state in a VFW art contest. Art teacher Stephen Witten (right) smiles proudly.

Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez took second place in the state in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.

He entered the contest last school year, taking first place locally and a prize of $50. As for the state contest, Alvarez says, “I didn’t know I’d taken second place until I came back to school this year. I was shocked and excited.”

“I hope to do better this year,” he added.

Officers of the Beatty VFW Auxiliary came to an assembly, Wednesday, Aug. 10, to present certificates to Alvarez and his teacher, and to give the young artist the cash prize of $125.

Principal Steven Sullivan said that the contest, which was only open to students in the drawing class last year, would be open to all students this year. The contest rules state that it is open to students in grades 9-12.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Road, Pahrump's VFW Post #1005 ...
VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted the Purple Heart Day Sundown Cere ...
Here’s how Pahrump marked Purple Heart Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day was observed on Sunday, Aug. 7 and area residents were able to mark the occasion by attending the valley’s 6th annual Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 is starting a Sons of the Ameri ...
New Sons of the American Legion squadron being established in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley’s various veterans’ organizations are the backbone of many local charitable and patriotic activities and one is now expanding its reach by starting a whole new squadron.

The gaming industry is playing both sides in the Nevada governor’s race, donating hundre ...
Nevada’s casino industry donates to both gubernatorial candidates
By Nick Robertson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s casino industry has donated money to both Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, although some have preferred one over the other.