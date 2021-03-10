Beatty VFW plans garden to honor Dick Gardner

The Beatty VFW is planning a memory garden in honor of former Beatty Town Board Chair and Nye County Commissioner Elect Dick Gardner. Gardner was an officer and very active member of the post.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed away on Oct. 26, 2020.

The small garden, on the corner of Main and Third streets will incorporate the evergreen trees that were used for the post’s Christmas display. In addition to honoring Gardner, the memorial will also recognize other fallen comrades.

Members of the VFW Auxiliary appeared at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Feb. 8 meeting to seek help in funding the project. They said that they were also seeking donations from businesses and individuals.

Rather than approve a specific amount, the board tabled the matter, explaining that it did not mean that they did not support the project. They said that they were fully in support, but asked the representatives to first get commitments and donations from those other sources. They said that they would then be ready to help with the remaining amount needed.

The rest of the board’s agenda dealt with funding tourism and recreation promotions for the town. This included up to $8,000 for the matching portion of a Nevada Commission on Tourism grant, up to $10,000 for a Nevada Department of Tourism Rural Marketing Grant, and $1,499 management cost and $1,000 monthly budget for the town’s ongoing digital marketing campaign.

Beatty Chamber of Commerce President Ann Marchand said that the town’s website has seen an eight-fold increase in traffic as the result of their efforts so far, and that they are seeing an increase of outdoor recreation visitors. The theme of the radio and on-line campaign is, “The outdoors brings peace of mind, and you can find peace of mind in Beatty, Nevada.”

The board voted unanimously to fund all the requests, and board members praised the chamber for the job they have been doing promoting the town.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.