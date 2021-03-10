52°F
News

Beatty VFW plans garden to honor Dick Gardner

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 10, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed away on Oct. 26, 2020.

The Beatty VFW is planning a memory garden in honor of former Beatty Town Board Chair and Nye County Commissioner Elect Dick Gardner. Gardner was an officer and very active member of the post.

The small garden, on the corner of Main and Third streets will incorporate the evergreen trees that were used for the post’s Christmas display. In addition to honoring Gardner, the memorial will also recognize other fallen comrades.

Members of the VFW Auxiliary appeared at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Feb. 8 meeting to seek help in funding the project. They said that they were also seeking donations from businesses and individuals.

Rather than approve a specific amount, the board tabled the matter, explaining that it did not mean that they did not support the project. They said that they were fully in support, but asked the representatives to first get commitments and donations from those other sources. They said that they would then be ready to help with the remaining amount needed.

The rest of the board’s agenda dealt with funding tourism and recreation promotions for the town. This included up to $8,000 for the matching portion of a Nevada Commission on Tourism grant, up to $10,000 for a Nevada Department of Tourism Rural Marketing Grant, and $1,499 management cost and $1,000 monthly budget for the town’s ongoing digital marketing campaign.

Beatty Chamber of Commerce President Ann Marchand said that the town’s website has seen an eight-fold increase in traffic as the result of their efforts so far, and that they are seeing an increase of outdoor recreation visitors. The theme of the radio and on-line campaign is, “The outdoors brings peace of mind, and you can find peace of mind in Beatty, Nevada.”

The board voted unanimously to fund all the requests, and board members praised the chamber for the job they have been doing promoting the town.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
$1.9T COVID relief bill receives final OK
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The $1.9 trillion economic recovery package was given final approval by the House on Wednesday morning along mostly a party line vote, 220-211.

Clark County Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer defeated Clark County Commissioner Tick Sege ...
Democratic Party staff resigns after progressives take over
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The transformation of the Nevada State Democratic Party began in earnest this week, as a newly elected progressive slate of party officers took over an empty office with no staff or consulting contracts.

Tonopah drive-in theater in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $27 million.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Runners in the second race break from the starting line durin ...
Pahrump Valley’s Varlack opens season with win in home meet
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Getting back out and hitting the trails for the first time in a new season is always an exhilarating feeling for a cross country team. It was a bit extra special for Pahrump Valley High School’s team Saturday, as their meet was the first home sporting event in more than a year.

Getty Images The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Natural Resources Committee and the ...
Dark skies bill moves through legislature
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Senate has recently passed a bill to form a “Dark Sky Places” program that would encourage communities around the state, including those in Nye County, to recognize and foster the growing importance of dark skies.