Bicyclist transported after collision with SUV

A bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 12.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred along Panorama Road in the area of the Best Western Hotel and AutoZone, where crews arrived to find the accident as described, involving a small SUV and the patient.

The bicyclist, Lewis said, was assessed and found to have sustained injuries consistent with trauma, however, due to lightning in the immediate area, the patient was first transported to Desert View Hospital, before being flown to UMC.

Structure fire

On Sunday, July 11, fire crews were dispatched for a structure fire at approximately 9:41 a.m., on the 3500 block of North Leslie Street, where crews arrived to find smoke showing from a single-wide manufactured home, with numerous structure and vehicle exposures.

“Crews commenced a quick defensive exterior attack where they knocked down the main body of fire and then moved to a modified interior attack, where they finished the suppression of the fire and checked for extension,” he said. “That dwelling was unoccupied at the time and had been used for storage purposes.”

The initial investigation, Lewis said, revealed that the land occupant was conducting grinding activities at a nearby structure, where a piece of slag ignited dry ground cover materials which extended to the dwelling. No injuries were reported.

Two-vehicle crash

On Friday, July 2, Lewis said crews responded to a report of an injury motor vehicle accident in the area of Wilson Road and David Street at approximately 4:20 p.m.

“As crews arrived on location, they found the accident as described between a pickup truck and a motorcycle,” he noted. “The motorcyclist had sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital and I believe on to UMC Trauma, later on.”

Wooden deck fire

Roughly an hour later, fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of West Starlight Drive for a report of a structure fire, according to Lewis.

“I arrived on location and found smoke at the front of the house, in the area of the wooden front and found an individual with a garden hose attempting to suppress that fire,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived, pulled up the wood deck and found a migrating fire underneath the porch going toward the primary dwelling. The fire was quickly knocked down with no further extension and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Fireworks-related responses

The Fourth of July holiday brought forth numerous service calls, as expected, Lewis said.

“We were beset with a number of different incidents including accidents, medical calls, and a significant number of brush fires,” he noted. “The lion’s share of those brush fires came later in the evening as the primary large public event got underway.”

Lewis went on to say that crews were summoned to approximately 20 firework-related brush fire calls over a period of several hours.

“In fact, most of those calls continued into the overnight hours,” he said. “There were no significant fires that caused property damage, and most of them were quickly contained with no extension, and there were no reported injuries. It was believed that most of those were reported to be from the use of fireworks throughout the community.”

