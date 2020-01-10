Biographical dictionary on Nevada art is making debut

Nevada art enthusiasts, collectors, and researchers now have an enhanced primary source they can reference to help deepen their interests in and awareness of Nevada art and artists.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times “Painters of Nevada 1845-1980” was originally published in 2002 by Bob McFadden, a passionate collector of Nevada art and well-known businessman from Carson City.

McFadden privately printed a small number of copies of his original 150-page manuscript. It was his vision to continually update the book as new information about painters of Nevada was discovered. McFadden passed away suddenly in 2004, and the book was never updated.

With the help of the McFadden family and Jack Bacon &Company Bob McFadden’s “Painters of Nevada 1845-1980” has been enhanced and republished under a new name: 19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada.

Details were announced in a Jan. 8 news release.

Jack Bacon &Company’s 51st publication, 19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada, is more than 400 pages in length, complete with 2,500 artist names, new artist information and approximately 200 color plate images of Nevada works of art.

“I sold Bob a number of paintings over the years and got to know him well,” Bacon said in a statement. “Working with the McFadden family to republish Bob’s original book with enhanced additions helps fulfill his vision of creating a valuable primary reference on artists who have painted in the state of Nevada. I am so very proud to help carry Bob’s passion for Nevada art forward, and share it with collectors and researchers.”

McFadden’s collection of Nevada art was extensive. He had approximately 700 paintings in his private collection.

Artists included in the original manuscript McFadden created represented artists who were: natives of Nevada, artists who came to Nevada and stayed, artists who came to Nevada and later left the state, artists who briefly visited Nevada to paint, and artists who may have never visited Nevada, but painted significant works related to the state.

“Our dad was passionate about collecting Nevada art, and he was on a mission to collect the most Nevada art,” Carson McFadden, Bob McFadden’s daughter said.

“All of the walls in our childhood home, the historic Dr. Krebs Peterson House in Carson City, were covered with Nevada art and once he ran out of wall space he started hanging pictures on the ceiling. He was serious about his collection!”

She added, “I think my Dad would be very excited and proud to see the re-release of Painters of Nevada. Nevada art was one of his many passions and this book will help other passionate Nevada art collectors learn more about the works of art they are collecting.”

A joint book signing and exhibition opening will take place Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Stremmel Gallery in Reno to celebrate McFadden’s passion for Nevada art and to honor his vision of creating a comprehensive resource for art collectors and researchers.

The cost to attend the book signing and exhibition on Jan. 18 is free. Books will be available for sale for $60 and editor Jack Bacon will be present to sign copies of books purchased at the event. Stremmel Gallery is located at 1400 South Virginia St., Reno.

In conjunction with the book signing, Stremmel Gallery will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, Nevada Artists. Nevada Artists will be on display from Jan. 18 – Feb. 15, 2020.

The exhibition encompasses a select group of painters, sculptors, and ceramicists, with ties to the Silver State, spanning from the 19th century to present day. Several artists with work featured in the exhibition will be present at the Jan. 18 event to meet and mingle with guests. All are welcome to attend.

“Peter Stremmel and Stremmel Gallery have been so supportive of this effort,” Bacon said. “The exhibition the gallery worked to develop is absolutely exquisite. If you have an interest in Nevada art you will not want to miss this show.”

Also, “19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada” is available for sale at the following locations: the Nevada Museum of Art, the Nevada Historical Society, the Artists Co-Op of Reno and Sundance Books, also in Reno. The cost is $60.

“The idea that Bob McFadden’s vision has manifested itself in this way is an astonishing recognition of his vision,” Bacon said. “The support given to me by Bob’s family throughout the process of updating the book has been unfailing.”