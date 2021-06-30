96°F
BLM, NNSS crews continue to fight blaze at national security site

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2021 - 11:52 am
Crews continued to fight two wildfires on Thursday at the Nevada National Security Site after multiple blazes were reported early in the week. No structures or assets were in danger and no injuries were reported by NNSS.

One of the wildfires, in Area 16 at NNSS, was estimated at 250 acres on Thursday. An active fire in Area 29 was also reported to be at 5 acres, with all other fires continuing to be monitored and showing no activity.

“Weather was on our side yesterday, and 16 water bucket drops, along with 9 fire retardant drops, were completed,” NNSS states in a Thursday release.

NNSS Fire & Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management were planning to focus on securing the edges of the blazes by using ground-based assets, according to NNSS. Following those efforts, incident commanders were set to assess the need for additional bucket and fire-retardent drops.

Fire and Rescue confirmed that multiple wildland fires were burning in the western section of the NNSS on Tuesday, about 1:43 p.m., where smoke was reported in a remote area of the NNSS at that time. NNSS later reported that the number of fires was reduced to two in Areas 16 and 29.

“The fires are not burning, and have not burned, in any radiologically contaminated area,” NNSS states. “A contaminated area that was created as part of Cold War era testing is approximately 2.5 kilometers from the active edge of the Area 16 fire.”

If the fire burns through a contaminated area, atmospheric dispersion (plume) modeling indicates that radiological exposure for on-site personnel is well below the criteria for initiating protective actions. The modeling is provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center

NNSS states that there is no offsite risk to the public, and a radiological response team is conducting on-site monitoring in the area continuously.

