BLM: Nye County’s Gothic Fire grows to 35,725 acres

Because the fire is burning on restricted lands that are closed to the public, there is no thre ...
Because the fire is burning on restricted lands that are closed to the public, there is no threat to residences or other structures and no evacuations have been mandated. (Getty Images)
Staff report
July 18, 2025 - 11:54 am
 

The Bureau of Land Management issued an update Friday on the Gothic Fire at the Nevada Test and Training Range burning in Nye County. After reporting last week that it had decreased in size, the BLM now says it has now grown to 35,725 acres, due to yesterday’s high winds.

A confine and contain strategy, rather than full suppression, has been used to increase completion, meaning the extent to which the fire is fully extinguished, to 25%.

Because the fire is burning on restricted lands that are closed to the public, there is no threat to residences or other structures and no evacuations have been mandated.

The BLM describes that “fire behavior is active with short runs and some uphill runs, with increased activity in the afternoon.”

Due to the chance of thunderstorms today, there is concern that gusty winds may contribute to fire spread but firefighters from both the United States Air Force and Bureau of Land Management are hopeful that lower temperatures, higher relative humidity and precipitation will decrease fire activity, according to the BLM’s Friday morning update.

The BLM reminds anyone with respiratory or other health concerns to stay indoors or check the air quality to determine if the air quality is harmful to them.

