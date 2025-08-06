BREAKING: NV’s Carson Ranger District to provide 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Excitement grows with the announcement that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from the Carson Ranger District in Northern Nevada.

Excitement grows with the announcement that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from the Carson Ranger District in Northern Nevada. (US Forest Service)

SPARKS, Nev. — The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced that a 53-foot red fir from the Carson Ranger District has been selected to represent Nevada as the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Jim Kaufmann, Executive Director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum at the Architect of the Capitol, selected the tree from nine candidates identified by Forest Service staff on the Carson Ranger District in Northern Nevada and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area outside of Las Vegas.

“Selecting a tree to adorn the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is a great honor,” Kaufmann said. “Forest Service staff showed me nine wonderful candidates during my visit. Ultimately, we selected a magnificent red fir to represent the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada at the U.S. Capitol during the 2025 holiday season.”

The red fir, Abies magnifica, occurs at higher elevations and is characterized by distinctive blue-green needles that point upwards and dense, sturdy branching, perfect for hanging ornaments. As red firs mature, the thick bark turns a reddish purple.

“The selection of the tree brings us a step closer to the honor of sharing the first Capitol Christmas Tree from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the state of Nevada with the nation,” said Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “From starry skies to neon lights, we plan to use this journey to showcase the best of the Silver State, including the spectacular high-elevation forests that produced the perfect Christmas tree.”

To protect the tree, its precise location will remain confidential until the harvest in late October. The project team will then prepare the tree for its whistle-stop tour through Nevada and across the country to our nation’s capital. The Forest Service will share information about the harvest celebration and the whistle-stop events when plans are set.

Prior to the tree-lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., in early December, the Architect of the Capitol’s team will decorate the tree with thousands of handcrafted ornaments made by Nevadans. For information on how to make an ornament, visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 55-year tradition in which one of America’s 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including nonprofits Society of American Foresters and Sierra Forever, along with contributions from companies and volunteers across America.

Follow along in our series of this historic tradition as the Pahrump Valley Times brings you updates on the journey of The Peoples Tree from NV to DC.

August: Selecting

October: Harvesting

November: Transporting

December: Lighting