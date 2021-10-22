Business expo being held at Saddle West showroom

The owner and publisher of Pahrump’s Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide is inviting the community to visit the publication’s Local and Small Business Expo coming up on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times The first-ever Pahrump Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide Business Expo will take place on Saturday Oct. 23, inside the Showroom of the Saddle West Hotel Casino along Highway 160. The free event runs from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m.

Daniel Grevich said the first-of-its-kind event will be held at the Saddle West Hotel-Casino showroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where attendees can meet and greet nearly 40 local businesses featured in the Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide.

“Our featured business owners will be demonstrating their products and services, just in time for the holidays,” he said. “Our local business owners offer a wealth of information.”

One of the many vendors at the expo is none other than Mark Costanzo, who Grevich said is the “King of Clean.”

“He is extremely knowledgeable on cleaning products and he knows exactly the right product to use for any cleaning project,” Grevich noted. “He’s an expert on cleaning anything from the kitchen and bath to carpets and even how to clean the air we breathe. He also offers the finest sewing machines and repairs.”

Also attending the expo is Marla Desmoni of Pahrump’s Desmoni Plumbing.

“She is an expert on everything plumbing, from faucets and fixtures to water softeners,” Grevich said. “She offers expert remodeling of bathrooms and is the best local source for easy walk-in showers and tubs.”

Yet another vendor attending the expo is Loida Nacpil of Pahrump’s Furniture Warehouse.

“Pahrump’s local furniture stores offer every brand and every kind of furnishing and accessory you could imagine, so there’s no need to shop in Vegas,” Grevich noted. “If they don’t have it in stock, they can usually get it from Las Vegas or Los Angeles warehouses the next day with free delivery and setup. Many more experts in their fields will be on hand. Our nearly 40 advertisers will be set up and ready to demonstrate and explain their products and services while offering discounts, deals and bargains through the holiday season.”

Grevich also noted that Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide’s mascot “Howdy Hank, the Sheriff of Saving,” along with his deputies, will be handing out Halloween candies.

“You can take your money to the bank when you shop with Howdy Hank,” Grevich said. “We will have free drawings every hour with giveaways and samples from Pahrump’s finest businesses.”

There is no admission cost, as the event is free to the public, however, masks will be required.

The Over The Hump Saver is distributed monthly throughout Nye and Clark County, and is free to the public at newsstands located in supermarkets, convenience stores, and merchants’ shops throughout a 100-mile area.

