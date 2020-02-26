65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Buttigieg takes Nye County with Sanders sweeping Nevada

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Democratic Caucus is now at an end and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner in the Silver State, with a commanding lead at 6,788 county delegates, according to the state party’s results website.

Distantly trailing Sanders was Joe Biden at 2,972; followed by Pete Buttigieg at 2,073; Elizabeth Warren at 1,406; Tom Steyer at 682 and Amy Klobuchar at 603.

A minute smattering of county delegates also went to Tulsi Gabbard, along with one for a candidate who has already dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Andrew Yang. A total of 7 uncommitted county delegates were reported statewide.

Nye County on Caucus Day

In Nye County with all 33 precincts counted, the results were a bit different than seen statewide, with Buttigieg claiming a total of 47 county delegates over Sanders’ 41. Coming in a close third in Nye County was Tom Steyer with 38. Biden placed fourth in the county at 26; Warren came in with seven; and Klobuchar finished last in Nye with just five county delegates.

Caucus Day in Nye County was a somewhat subdued affair, with only 300 or so area voters caucusing from their precinct locations on Feb. 22.

The doors to area caucus sites were opened at 10 a.m. and those wishing to participate or observe slowly trickled in over the next two hours.

Dropping in at Floyd Elementary School in Pahrump, the Pahrump Valley Times witnessed precinct captains for the various campaigns setting up for the day, pulling out campaign signage, buttons, stickers and more to distribute to interested caucus-goers. Voters made their way to the tables set aside for their specific precinct and conversed with their fellow caucus participants, hashing through their varied ideas and opinions on the candidates.

Pahrump resident Teri Rogers told the Times she had no trouble deciding who she would throw her support behind, stating, “For me, I think Joe Biden has already paid his dues. He’s served this country for eight years. I like what he did when he was in office so his previous experience is a draw for me.”

Another area voter, who did not provide his name, said he was there that morning simply to observe as he had already cast his presidential preference ballot during early voting, selecting Nevada’s ultimate winner, Sanders. He said he was staunchly supportive of Sanders because, “He listens to us, rather than telling us,” adding that he had been following Sanders for many years, having been a supporter of his during the previous presidential election cycle.

Susan Robie, a precinct captain who was sporting a bright yellow “caucus for Pete” shirt, gave an overview of why she thought Buttigieg was the best candidate. “This election is so vital,” Robie stated. “I first saw Pete speak last April and I had this moment. Back when I was a teenager, I heard Bobby Kennedy speak and he just touched my soul, I loved him so much. Same thing when I saw Pete speak… He’s so thoughtful and intelligent and he’s had the executive training that we need but he also knows how to deal with small town infrastructure.”

Precinct captains for Sanders, Steyer, Biden and Warren were at Floyd Saturday morning as well.

When asked why she was out pushing for Warren, Barb Iardella explained, “First off, she’s a woman, she’s very sensitive to women’s issues and families. I think we need a woman because they think about families… And she is good on the environment and on Medicare. At first I wasn’t sure about Medicare for all but I have a friend in Washington who is dying and they cut her off her medical, because she can’t go to work. That’s the kind of thing that helped me make up my mind about that.”

Sarah Short, another resident, said, “I was a supporter of Bernie last time around and he’s been consistent on his policies for probably as long as I’ve been alive. He’s constant, he doesn’t sway back and forth with the political movement of the day. And he supports a lot of the same things I support, like health care for everybody.”

Short’s husband, Nader, said he liked Sanders as well but he was out as a precinct captain to encourage voters to choose Steyer, whom he felt was a better candidate. “I am a supporter of Bernie but on the whole, I am feeling that this country may not be ready for what Bernie offers. So I want the next moderate, the best, which is Tom. His background and record shows what he has done. He’s an honest businessman and he’s done a lot for kids. I think he is the strongest person against Trump, in the end.”

Touting the virtues of Biden was precinct co-captain William Blythe, who told the Times, “Personally, my wife would be dead if it wasn’t for Obama Care… So for us, Obama Care saved her life and of course, Biden is focused on protecting Obama Care. And I like his stance on gun control as well, with assault weapons, because that has effected us all.”

Primaries likely to become Nevada’s future

This was the very first time either major political party in America has offered early voting as an option during the caucus process and it was abundantly clear that the offering was well received by Democrats across the state.

In large metropolitan areas there were fours days of early voting, while in more rural areas like Nye County there were just two days of early voting.

A vast majority of those who participated in the caucus process in Nevada did so during the early voting period, including nearly 1,100 Nye County voters, prompting many to remark that perhaps it is time for Nevada to conduct a presidential primary rather than a caucus. Throughout the state, the Nevada Democratic Party reported that nearly 75,000 residents took part in early voting and approximately 30,000 came out on Caucus Day.

“Following a historic four days of in-person early voting, Nevadans gathered on Saturday to make their voices heard in the Democratic presidential nomination process,” a news release from the Nevada Democratic Party read. “The result was a surge in overall caucus turnout compared to last cycle and thousands of new Democratic voter registrations.”

The news release went on to quote Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II, who said he was very proud of the thousands of volunteers who put their efforts into the caucus process. “We accomplished so much together and showcased to the nation what a diverse electorate actually looks like,” McCurdy remarked.

He then turned to the future of presidential nominations in Nevada, presaging a significant change that many will be more than happy to hear about.

“With all of that said, I believe we need to start having serious conversations ahead of the next cycle about the limitations of the caucus process and the rules around it. If our goal is to bring as many Nevada Democrats as possible into the fold to select our presidential nominee, it’s time for our state party and elected leaders to look at shifting to a primary process moving forward,” McCurdy stated.

On the Republican end of the presidential race, the Nevada GOP hosted its winter 2020 state meeting in Pahrump on the same day as the Democratic Caucus, Feb. 22, holding a formal vote to endorse and bind its delegates to President Donald Trump.

More on that vote and the Nye County Republican Central Committee’s activities throughout the weekend will be included in a future edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Trump’s own criminal justice reform
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump has done what criminal justice reforms have championed for years, but is it more about him than about justice?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council hosted an Art Sale fundraiser on Fe ...
Pahrump Arts Council hosts first ever art sale fundraiser
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Facing an unexpected loss of funding through alleged embezzlement by a former board member, the Pahrump Arts Council has been hard at work striving to recoup some of that money.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Wells Fargo Bank at 520 S. Highway 160 on Oct. 20, 2017. Th ...
Wells Fargo reaches $3 billion settlement over fake-accounts scandal
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Wells Fargo &Co. entered into agreements with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle investigations by both agencies over its fraudulent fake-account scandal.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislat ...
Nevada had $60M in Medicaid overpayments, audit finds
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The overpayments stemmed from undetected or unreported wage increases for recipients that either would have reduced benefit payments or terminated them from the program.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections chairwoman ...
Nevada attorney general files lawsuit over ERA
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the state of Virginia’s vote to become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a lawsuit in late January to ensure the amendment is added to the U.S. Constitution, which would guarantee equal rights for all women, according to a news release issued from Ford’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thad White, at left, and his wife Michelle are joined by hot ...
Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival comes to a close
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday morning, Feb. 23, Pahrump resident Robert Martinez was relaxing in his residence on the south end of town, when he heard an odd sound above his Comanche Drive home at roughly 8 a.m.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor Rodriguez, community partnership di ...
Open House Leaves Question Open for Beatty Residents
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many more people attended the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study Community Open House in the Beatty Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 18 than showed up last time, but there was disappointment that the community’s one burning question regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range was not addressed.