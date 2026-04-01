California deputy dies during Baker to Vegas race

Levi Vargas, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy, died on Saturday, March 28 while participating in this year’s Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy died over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency while participating in this year’s Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a longstanding law enforcement road running race that passes through Pahrump.

“He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment, and compassion to our communities,” read a March 29 LASD statement.

Levi Vargas, 30, died on Saturday, March 28. According to an LASD Facebook post, Vargas first joined the Southern California law enforcement agency in 2015. He was most recently stationed in San Dimas, California, a city northeast of Los Angeles.

The LASD’s initial statement explained that despite receiving medical care, Vargas eventually succumbed to his injuries. That statement did not disclose the exact cause of death or where the incident first took place on the race route.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” the LASD said in its original statement. “The loss of our beloved deputy, a 11-year veteran, is felt across the entire LASD family. We ask our community to join us in honoring our deputy’s service and keeping his loved ones in your thoughts during this challenging time.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) also offered a statement on Facebook and through its app, reading in part, “The NCSO is joining all law enforcement in mourning the death of a San Dimas deputy who lost their life while running in the Baker to Vegas relay over the weekend.”

According to the 120-mile race’s website, Baker to Vegas first began in 1985 as the vision of Los Angeles police officers Chuck Foote and Larry Moore.

“The course begins 25 miles north of Baker, California on Highway 127 to Shoshone, Calif.; then northeast on Highway 178, across the state line into Nevada on Highway 372 to Pahrump, then southeast on Highway 160 to the finish inside the Rio All-Suites Hotel &Casino Pavilion in Las Vegas,” reads the Baker to Vegas website.

The website also states that Baker to Vegas is the largest law enforcement event of its kind in the world and the number of teams allowed to participate is now limited to 300.

“Each team is tasked with recruiting twenty runners along with alternates, support personnel and a volunteer for the race,” explains the Baker to Vegas rulebook.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com