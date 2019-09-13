California Lottery

65°F
September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept.11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 06 15 24 46 (06)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott L ...
Pahrump community remembers 9/11
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen area residents attended the 5th annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Calvada Eye on Wednesday morning, exactly 18 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Pahrump ready to celebrate Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cooler weather finally seems to be making its way to Pahrump, signaling the approach of the biggest event the town sees each year, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Visitors enter the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway in Hiko. (Christoph ...
‘Storm Area 51’ festivals are cleared for takeoff
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The events are expected to draw up to 15,000 people to Lincoln County per day, plans filed to the county revealed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were met with discharging ammunition, fi ...
Fires keep Pahrump area crews busy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Structure fires dominated the majority of service calls for local fire crews as of late.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Future space for a rock garden, near the front of the NyE C ...
Pahrump area organizations observe 9/11
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple organizations in Nye County remembered the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks and the heroic actions by first responders and citizenry in 2001.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as ...
BLM Nevada oil, gas lease sale raises thousands
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Nevada quarterly oil and gas lease sale resulted in competitive bids for 9,163.88 acres of the 32,342.43 acres offered.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the financ ...
Nye County’s credit rating increases first time in 8 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following several consecutive years of financial strain and instability, Nye County has taken many steps to get back on a positive fiscal track and the fruit of that effort can be seen in the most recent Moody’s Investor Service report, which shows the county’s credit rating has increased for the first time in eight years.