Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California line next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, January 5, 2018.

They are scheduled to be published with the Saturday, Nov. 30 drawing results in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 Pahrump Valley Times.

For updates on past lottery results, see our website — pvtimes.com

For more information on the California Lottery, see its website at calottery.com