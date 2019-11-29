California Lottery
Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.
Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.
They are scheduled to be published with the Saturday, Nov. 30 drawing results in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 Pahrump Valley Times.
For updates on past lottery results, see our website — pvtimes.com
For more information on the California Lottery, see its website at calottery.com