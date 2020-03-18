Cancellations event changes in Nye County due to public health emergency

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pahrump Valley Times is compiling a list of known cancellations in Nye County. Please submit any cancellations of meetings or events to jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, March 16 explains that the office is closed to the public. Many other government offices throughout Nye County have also shuttered their doors to the public until further notice.

Veterans Financial Meeting

The Veterans Financial Committee has canceled its next meeting, set for Friday, March 20. Committee members stated that they hope the coronavirus scare will be at an end by the committee’s April 24 meeting, which is currently scheduled to still take place.

Desert View Hospital Community Needs Assessment postponed

Desert View Hospital’s plans to host a community health needs assessment (CHNA) community outreach meeting on March 23, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. has been postponed, according to a new press announcement. A new date has not been set.

Pins and Needles Quilt Show

The 2020 Pins and Needles Quilts Show which was scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed indefinitely, due to coronavirus concerns.

Baker to Vegas race postponed

The website for the Baker to Vegas race has an announcement that the race is being postponed.

“Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact it has on all of our law enforcement officers and the communities we serve, LAPRAAC is postponing Baker to Vegas 2020,” the statement read. “LAPRAAC is committed to all of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement in assuring we put on a fun and safe event. Currently we are in discussions to move our event to the fall of this year. LAPRAAC will continue to update everyone in a timely manner as to the status of this year’s event via our website and social media outlets. Stay safe!”

Republican convention canceled

The Republican County Convention scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Treasure RV Resort has been canceled. Organizers are looking to reschedule the event for early April.

Social Security in Pahrump canceled

The Social Security Administration is canceling its trip to Pahrump for the last Tuesday of the month, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.