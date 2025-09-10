86°F
Candidates briefing with ethics commission rescheduled

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 10, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

In order to help holders of public office avoid potential ethics violations in the coming campaign season, the Nevada Commission on Ethics (NCOE) had scheduled a Candidates and Campaigns Virtual Briefing for yesterday, Sept. 9, details of which have been previously published in the Pahrump Valley Times.

However, the NCOE was one of an array of agencies effected by the statewide cyberattacks that took place on August 24, leading to the decision to reschedule the online information session.

“We have postponed the Candidates and Campaigns Briefing previously scheduled for today,” NCOE Outreach and Education Officer Sam Harvey informed the Times on Tuesday morning. “The new date and time is Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 12:15 p.m. The same link at forms.office.com/g/WHKMWuzKgq can be used to sign up.”

As of Sept. 9, the state’s recovery status report detailed that emergency services, such as 911, are still functioning. Payroll and payment systems for state employees and schools are working, along with the online claims and call centers for unemployment. Health programs including Medicaid and PEBP are being administered and the Dept. of Motor Vehicles has re-established limited services.

Other systems and departments remain offline while the state continues to recover from the August 24 cyberattack.

The NCOE has been keeping Nevadans apprised of its situation via social media outlets, including LinkedIn and X, where readers can find links to access several key NCOE resources and services. The state also announced last week that a temporary recovery website has been established at OEM.nv.gov where residents can find in-depth information about the cyberattack and its ongoing effects.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

