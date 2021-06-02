102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Catch the stars in Tonopah’s dark skies in 2021

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2021 - 12:05 am
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 12:23 pm
Getty Images Stargazers can catch some views in Tonopah at a monthly event starting on Saturda ...
Getty Images Stargazers can catch some views in Tonopah at a monthly event starting on Saturday through mid-October.

If you want to see clear, dark skies, Tonopah is the place to do it.

Tonopah has been recognized as one of the best places to see clear dark in the United States, and it getting ready to host a series of monthly stargazing events from June to October at the Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park.

Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, Tonopah has no light pollution, which allows all to see even the faintest stars and the Milky Way with a naked eye.

The Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park is at the end of Ray Tennant Drive.

After reaching the end of the drive, turn by the Tonopah High School and follow the pavement before it turns to dirt road and keep going straight until you see the park in front.

The venue is designed for professional astronomers as well as anyone who is interested in seeing the stars. The park has picnic tables and cement pads where you can set up a telescope and see the dark skies.

The events are free to the public and will begin at dusk, weather permitting.

When to catch the stars

June 5 – Dark Sky Event

July 17 – Moon Night Event

August 7 – Dark Sky Event

September 18 – Moon Night Event

October 2 – Dark Sky Event

October 16 – Moon Night Event

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot This screenshot shows just a few of the notable musical entertainers that will take ...
Pahrump Music Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many weeks of eager anticipation and building excitement, the Pahrump Music Festival is now right around the corner and the town is in store for a full four days of festive fun at Petrack Park.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following an unconventional graduation observance last year, ...
Pahrump Class of 2021 ceremony complete
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For the Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021, Friday evening’s commencement ceremony is now a fond memory.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Veterans Appreciation Barbecue attende ...
DAV hosting Veterans Appreciation BBQ this Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of former military service members who are dedicated to bettering the lives of their fellow veterans. Through a wide variety of efforts and activities, the DAV helps encourage and enable veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, and locally, one of those enterprises is the DAV Chapter #15’s annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The town of Tonopah's request for $150,000 to fund the purch ...
Nye County prioritizes coronavirus block grant applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has created quite a bit of fallout over the past 14 months but not all has been negative, with certain positive highlights coming out of the public health crisis.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice currently has two ...
Pahrump Cardiology ready to open a third facility
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Cardiology is continuing to expand with new services and a third location on the way thanks to the growing demand for health care services.

Getty Images More than 900,000 payments, with a value of approximately $1.9 billion, went to e ...
Economic Impact Payments total more than $3.5 billion
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced May 26 that they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Most lawmakers not willing to use public dollars to woo Athletics
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the 2021 Legislature comes to a close, there appears to be a little appetite to commit public money for a new baseball stadium to woo the Oakland Athletics to Nevada.

Christopher Leach
Cleaning worker suspected of theft
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the employee of a local cleaning business on suspicion of theft.