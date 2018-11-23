CDC: Don’t eat Romaine lettuce

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health and regulatory officials in several states, Canada, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of E.coli linked to romaine lettuce.

Thinkstock The CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until more is learned about the outbreak.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health and regulatory officials in several states, Canada, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of E.coli linked to romaine lettuce.

CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until more is learned about the outbreak.

“This investigation is ongoing and the advice will be updated as more information is available,” the CDC said in a statement Tuesday.

Thirty-two people were infected with the outbreak reported from 11 states. The illnesses started on dates ranging from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31. Nevada is not among the 11 states.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, the CDC says. No deaths have been reported.

Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick, the CDC said.

This advice includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad, the CDC said.

“If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away,” the CDC said in its statement.

Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored, the CDC said.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes containing romaine, the CDC said.

Take action, the CDC said, if you have symptoms of an E. coli infection:

■ Talk to your healthcare provider.

■ Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

■ Report your illness to the health department.

■ Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.