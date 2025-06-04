Celebrate National Donut Day with Pinkbox

Pinkbox Doughnuts Friday, June 6 is National Donut Day and the iconic donut chain Pinkbox will be getting in on the celebration with these collectable, limited-edition shirts.

If readers love the sugary sweet deliciousness of a Pinkbox donut, the popular chain known for its fantastical creations will be celebrating National Donut Day this coming Friday. As part of the celebration, its fans will have a chance to take home the 2025 National Donut Day T-shirt, as well as free donuts for an entire year.

“In honor of National Donut Day, the holiday devoted to everyone’s favorite treat, this Friday, June 6, Pinkbox Doughnuts will be giving away limited-edition National Donut Day T-shirts to customers who buy a dozen donuts at any of its locations, while supplies last,” the company announced earlier this week. “The T-shirt giveaway is a tradition Pinkbox Doughnuts began a few years ago and it has become extremely popular with their beloved customer base — with many fans excited to add the shirts to their collections year after year.”

“We like to celebrate our donuts and our customers every day, but National Donut Day is a holiday that gives us a sweet excuse to do more,” Pinkbox Executive Vice President Judith Perez Siegel enthused. “We are thankful to our customers and it’s fun to see our fans come in for a dozen donuts and get the commemorative T-shirt.”

While the Donut Day shirts will surely be a draw for customers, Pinkbox is readying to give away dozens of its donuts, too, but those hoping to score this delectable award must first become a follower of Pinkbox on Instagram.

“In order to enter the contest, you must follow @pinkboxdoughnuts on social media, share the Pinkbox contest social media post to your story on social media and tag a friend in the post… You may tag multiple friends for multiple entries. One tag equals one entry. Each tag must be its own line to count as a separate entry,” the company’s contest rules state.

The Pahrump Pinkbox location, which opened just over a year ago, will be taking part in the National Donut Day T-shirt giveaway, alongside all of the company’s other branches. The local Pinkbox can be found inside the Pahrump Nugget Casino, 681 S. Highway 160.

For more information visit PinkboxDoughnuts.com

The long-ago origins of National Donut Day

It seems these days that there is a "day" for just about everything, from pets to famous people to foods and all things in between. And while these holidays are often fun observances, some of them have origins that are about more than just celebration.

National Donut Day is one such holiday. Marked on the first Friday in June, National Donut Day dates all the way back to World War I, when the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies" served these tasty circles of sweetness to soldiers.

"Created by the Salvation Army in 1938, the first Donut Day was a fundraiser during the Great Depression," the Salvation Army details. "Today, it's a time to enjoy a donut (or several) while providing comfort to those in need. The Salvation Army' Donut Day reminds us to do what we can to bring hope and comfort to those living and working in our communities."