Celebrate those “Growing HOPE” in the valley

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers make their communities a better place and to recognize the efforts of local volunteers, NyECC is hosting the Growing HOPE Volunteer Awards, which will be presented at a formal luncheon this Saturday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file At the inaugural Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the NyECC in 2024, there were 12 total awards given out in a dozen categories, with the winners all posing for a group photo after the ceremony. This year's luncheon is set for May 17.

At the NyE Communities Coalition, it’s all about HOPE – Healthy Organizations, People and Environments, and this nonprofit knows they are not alone in seeking to foster this in the local community. All across the area, there are incredible individuals, businesses and organizations who do their part in supporting that mission, too.

It was with this in mind that the NyECC founded its own volunteer awards program in May of 2024, creating an event that highlights the contributions of volunteers over a wide array of categories. From “Paws and Claws Guardian” to “Community Champion” and everything in between, the awards celebrate volunteerism and the impact that a single person or group can have.

Now that May is upon the community once more, the NyECC is excited to host its second annual volunteer awards program and officials are encouraging area residents to head out to share in the revelry of the day.

Titled the Growing HOPE Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, the awards ceremony will take place this Saturday and will include food, a 50/50 raffle, pick-a-prize and remarks from NyECC staffers, notable dignitaries and of course, the 2025 awardees.

“The Growing HOPE Volunteer Awards are our way of shining a light on the individuals who quietly and consistently make a real difference,” NyECC Board of Directors President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “These volunteers are at the heart of our community and this event is about honoring their commitment, compassion and the hope they inspire in all of us. We invite everyone to join us for this special luncheon – to celebrate their impact and show support for the people who make our community stronger every day.”

The Growing HOPE Volunteer Recognition Luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Tickets are $35 per person and there are several levels of sponsorship available as well, ranging from $100 to $600 per sponsorship package. Tickets can be purchased at givebutter.com/QZ0uwb and donations can be made via this website.

For more information contact Jaimie Lowe at Jaimie@NyECC.org or call 775-727-9970, extension 204.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com