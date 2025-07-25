Celebrating a legacy of “Good Trouble”

With the sky streaked with the last rays of sunlight of the day, roughly three dozen area residents came together for a special event aimed at honoring the legacy of Congressman John Lewis and continuing his push for positive change with "Good Trouble." (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Thursday, July 17 marked the fifth anniversary of the passing of Congressman John Lewis and a nationwide observance known as “Good Trouble Lives On” took place to honor all that this man did in his lifetime.

“John Lewis was a tireless fighter for civil and human rights, from his 1965 march in Selma, Alabama to his final days in Congress, working to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and the Washington D.C. Admission Act,” Pahrump resident Ginny Okawa said of Lewis’ legacy. “We want to continue his life’s work of challenging injustice with non-violent, peaceful action – or ‘Good Trouble’ – to affect change.”

Okawa is a leader of the Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears, the group that spearheaded the local “Good Trouble Lives On” rally and candlelight vigil. She and around three dozen fellow Prickly Pears and other residents gathered on July 17, selecting the highly visible location under the town of Pahrump’s digital marquee at Petrack Park for their event.

“The atmosphere was positive and reflective,” Okawa told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We started the evening off with some people rallying on the sidewalks along Highway 160 and Basin Avenue with signs and flags, followed by a short speech from me in the parking lot, talking about how John Lewis spent his life fighting for civil rights and protecting the right to vote. Our right to vote is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy, it is not partisan – and now it’s our turn to carry the torch and continue his legacy.”

Okawa highlighted a few of the famous Lewis quotes that she cited in her comments, including, “The vote is precious, it is almost sacred. It’s the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society and we’ve got to use it,” and “Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is a continuous action we must all take and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.”

However, she said her own personal favorite quote from Lewis is, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Following her remarks, others were invited to step forward to share their own thoughts or perhaps favorite quotes from Lewis. “A couple of people even shared stories of when they met the late congressman,” Okawa detailed.

Althea P. Jones, well-known as a former Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen and a civically active member of the community, also took part in the vigil, lending her voice to lead the entire group in singing “We Shall Overcome”. As the combined chorus of attendees sang out the inspiring tune, lit candles were held aloft, bathing faces in a somber yet celebratory glow.

With the importance of voting something Lewis was passionate about, the “Good Trouble Lives On” rally included the opportunity for attendees to register themselves, something Okawa said several took advantage of while others updated their current voter registration.

In addition, those that came out were encouraged to bring along a few food items as well, with those donations making their way to Althea and Willie Jones’ ministry for distribution to those in need.

All in all, the Indivisible Prickly Pears were well pleased with the turnout at the vigil to commemorate Lewis’ memory, which was just one of over 1,200 such events hosted by Indivisible chapters all over the country on July 17.

For more information on the Indivisible movement visit Indivisible.org

Follow the Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears on the group’s social media accounts.

