Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

In all states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, more than 99% of all addresses have been accounted for, and in all but one state that number tops 99.9%.

“The 2020 census faced challenges like no other decennial census in living memory,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “Achieving these metrics in the face of severe weather events and a global pandemic is a testament to the determination and ingenuity of the hundreds of thousands of dedicated women and men who worked on the 2020 census.”

Compared to the final self-response rate of 66.5% for the 2010 census, 67% were accounted for through self-response to date, with the rest having been accounted for through the Nonresponse Followup operation.

“America stepped up and answered the call: Shape your future by responding to the 2020 census,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau. “Generally, better data comes from self-response, but after a decade of global decline in census and survey participation along with the challenges presented to communities by COVID-19, we had not expected to exceed the 2010 self-response rate. That we did is a testament to the American people, our nearly 400,000 national and community partners and, very importantly, our staff.

“We are especially proud of the hard work done to bring the state of Louisiana over 99% complete despite the devastating effects of hurricanes Laura and Delta and of the partnership with American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments to get 99.77% of the NRFU workload on their lands done, despite closures due to the pandemic.

“Hundreds of millions of people were counted in the 2020 census, and statisticians and data quality experts are now busy making sure everyone was counted once, only once and in the right place. The Census Bureau will use the best methodologies available to resolve the very small number of unresolved addresses and to ensure that our data products are accurate.”

The Census Bureau is working to process the data in order to deliver complete and accurate state population counts as close as possible to the Dec. 31 statutory deadline.

Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Oct. 15, 2020 (5:59 a.m. EDT). That became the official end of data collection when the U.S. Supreme Court approved an emergency request from the Justice Department to suspend a lower court’s order that had extended the count’s schedule.

Lower courts previously ordered the administration to keep counting through Oct. 31, reverting to an extended schedule that Trump officials had first proposed in April in response to delays caused by the pandemic and then abruptly decided to abandon in July.

Paper responses will be processed if they were postmarked by Oct. 15 and were received at the processing center no later than Oct. 22.

James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.