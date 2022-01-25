43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Charges expected in shooting that sent 3 to trauma unit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2022 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2022 - 4:48 pm
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The occupants of a vehicle involved in a shooting on Saturd ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The occupants of a vehicle involved in a shooting on Saturday Jan. 22, actually drove themselves to Desert View Hospital after the altercation. A total of three individuals were eventually transported to UMC Trauma in stable condition according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a dispute near Vicki Ann Road between Manse Road and Jeane Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said the shooting was not random.

“There was some sort of a neighbor dispute and three people were shot,” he said. “We made one arrest already and I believe we’ll be charging some of the people that are receiving medical care.”

Those wounded are reportedly in stable condition.

Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said they drove themselves to Desert View Hospital for treatment.

“Both myself and Captain [Steve] Moody responded as the hospital was placed on lockdown due to the nature of the incidents, and also the fact that we had the people presenting with gunshot wounds and it became a crime scene at the front and the side entrances,” Lewis said. “We formed a unified command with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Lewis said both agencies began managing an EMS triage, prior to the patients being transported to Las Vegas.

“Two patients were flown from the hospital and one was transported by ground by Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue,” Lewis said. “All patients went to trauma centers in Las Vegas.”

A firearm involved in the shooting has reportedly been recovered by investigators.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Organic Remedies is working to build what will be the ...
Supply-chain issues delay opening of second cannabis dispensary in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County commissioners have granted a third extension to Nevada Organic Remedies, the Las Vegas-based cannabis dispensary that plans to bring its The Source+ brand to 2370 S. Homestead Road near Highway 160.

Nye County School District/ Nye County School District leaders voted Wednesday to relocate Tono ...
Tonopah will build new $15.2M elementary near town high school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah will create a centralized learning campus for pre-k through 12-grade students by constructing a new elementary on 5.5 acres near the town’s high school.

Bureau of Land Management/The Bristlecone Field Office has received funds to help sustain the e ...
Funding will help save endangered Pahrump poolfish
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Bureau of Land Management officials have worked with other agencies over the past five years to improve habitats for the threatened fish, which can be found in three locations at the Shoshone Ponds about 30 miles south of Ely.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, locate ...
Fairgrounds parking lot will be used for motorcycle trainings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Riders Group of Pahrump is expected to begin hosting motorcycle training sessions at the parking lot of the Pahrump Fairgrounds.