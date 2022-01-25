Charges expected in shooting that sent 3 to trauma unit

Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the incident wasn’t “random” and stemmed from a dispute.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The occupants of a vehicle involved in a shooting on Saturday Jan. 22, actually drove themselves to Desert View Hospital after the altercation. A total of three individuals were eventually transported to UMC Trauma in stable condition according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a dispute near Vicki Ann Road between Manse Road and Jeane Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said the shooting was not random.

“There was some sort of a neighbor dispute and three people were shot,” he said. “We made one arrest already and I believe we’ll be charging some of the people that are receiving medical care.”

Those wounded are reportedly in stable condition.

Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said they drove themselves to Desert View Hospital for treatment.

“Both myself and Captain [Steve] Moody responded as the hospital was placed on lockdown due to the nature of the incidents, and also the fact that we had the people presenting with gunshot wounds and it became a crime scene at the front and the side entrances,” Lewis said. “We formed a unified command with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Lewis said both agencies began managing an EMS triage, prior to the patients being transported to Las Vegas.

“Two patients were flown from the hospital and one was transported by ground by Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue,” Lewis said. “All patients went to trauma centers in Las Vegas.”

A firearm involved in the shooting has reportedly been recovered by investigators.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.