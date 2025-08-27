Charleston Peak Winery welcomes the public

The former Pahrump Valley Winery has been rebranded and is now back in business under new ownership.

The former Pahrump Valley Winery, one of the longtime icons of Pahrump and the Nevada winemaking industry, has been rebranded as Charleston Peak and is finally open to the public once more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Set off to one side of an area adjacent to the Charleston Peak Winery tasting room, this arrangement of furniture was designed to be as inviting as one's own living room.(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Charleston Peak Winery is located at the top of Winey Rd. in Pahrump, where the vineyard was established more than three decades ago. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

From barstools and couples tables to couches and loveseats arranged around coffee tables, the tasting room inside Charleston Peak Winery offers a comfortable atmosphere in which to enjoy wine tasting and a light lunch. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

After being shuttered to the public for more than two and a half years, the vineyard at the top of Winery Road is ready to welcome wine lovers once more and it’s news that many in the community are greeting with enthusiasm.

The Pahrump Valley Winery got its start decades ago under founder Jack Sanders, who eventually sold the property to Bill and Gretchen Loken in the early 2000s. After more than 15 years of operating the business and building it into an icon of the community, the Lokens decided it was time to retire and the property was bought by Nevada Wine Cellars Inc. However, that company struggled to keep the business afloat and ended up filing for bankruptcy in 2022, which was followed by its official closure in January 2023.

New owner Ernest Moody then assumed the property and put together a team of wine and viticulture experts who have now taken the former Pahrump Valley Winery and rebranded it with a name that gives a nod to one of the most beautiful sights in the valley, Mount Charleston. The newly revamped Charleston Peak Winery officially opened this August, offering both wine tastings and a savory lunch menu, all nestled in a sprawling vineyard filled with grapes whose uniqueness lends distinction to the wine list.

“Bringing a fresh expression of wine country to the Mojave Desert, Charleston Peak Winery has officially opened its doors in Southern Nevada,” a press release announced on August 6. “Formerly known as Pahrump Valley Winery, the reimagined destination offers an immersive tasting experience of locally grown wines, panoramic mountain views and fare from the award-winning AMARI Italian Kitchen & Wine Shops in Las Vegas.”

The winemaking itself is under the direction of Steve Bowen, a man who certainly knows his way around wine grapes.

“Steven Bowen, whose resume includes acclaimed Napa Valley producers Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines, honors the legacy of Pahrump winemaking while pushing the boundaries with small-batch craftsmanship and estate varietals shaped by the extremes of the desert climate,” the company detailed, adding, “The winery’s locally grown portfolio is made possible through its partnership with Bolton Wines, the vineyard management company led by Austin Bolton.”

From Symphony Peak - as a crisp, floral white - and Symphony Moon - an aromatic, slightly dry white - to Amargosa Blend - characterized as a bold, full-bodied red - and vibrant White Zinfandel Rose, Charleston Peak Winery has a taste to please just about any palate. And patrons will want to be sure to try to Estate Sparkling Wine, with a descriptor of, “The first of its kind in Nevada, this methode traditionnelle sparkler showcases bright fruit, fine bubble and subtle minerality.”

Stopping by the winery on Monday, Aug. 25, the Pahrump Valley Times witnessed several locals enjoying these wines as they lounged in the stylish yet comfortable seating arranged throughout the tasting room. Another was at the bar, sipping on a glass of wine while delighting in a course of AMARI menu offerings, which range from simple items like marinated olives to meatballs, salami, cheese and focaccia panino.

“Additional snacks, such as wine chips, cocktail nuts, Rogue jerky and wine-inspired popcorn are also available,” the winery stated. “Customizable tastings include curated wine and chocolate pairings that spotlight unexpected flavor profiles, such as the Amargosa Blend, featuring a double dark ganache, and a floral Riesling paired with an Aleppo pepper and pineapple ganache.”

And manning the bar at Charleston Peak is a face many in the community will already know well, local performer Rick Scanlan.

Scanlan said he was thrilled to be able to work as a sommelier for the winery and noted that business has been steadily picking up as word gets out that it is back open. He encouraged everyone to take some time to visit and experience its all-new wine offerings and completely redecorated interior furnished with an abundance of tables and seating, as well as books and even some games to entertain patrons as they drink their wine.

“Charleston Peak Winery is more than a destination; it’s a celebration of what’s possible in Nevada winemaking,” Bowen remarked. “We’re working with intense sun, rocky soil and limited diurnal shifts, which challenge us to be precise and inventive. Every bottle we produce tells the story of the land.”

Charleston Peak Winery is located at 3810 Winery Rd. The tasting room is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information visit CharlestonPeakWinery.com or call 775-751-7800.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Charleston Peak offers "Wine Societies"

Charleston Peak Winery is open for business and for readers who consider themselves to be oenophiles – or wine lovers – are going to want to take a look at the newly launched "Wine Societies."

"The Charleston Peak Winery has debuted its signature wine club, now open for enrollment. Called 'Wine Societies', the club offers four distinct membership programs, each featuring curated wine selections, special event access and exclusive year-round savings," the company announced last week. "Members will enjoy 20% savings on club shipments and additional wine purchases throughout the year, as well as 10% off all food and merchandise. Perks will also include early access to new releases, invitations to harvest and member-only events and four complimentary tastings each month. Members will receive four guest passes per year, which may be used with or without the member present."

The new wine club features four "societies", each highlighting a different style and flavor profile. Moon Society is perfect for those who like the sweeter side of wine while Peak Society provides a full-spectrum of local Nevada wines, the company explains. The Red Society and White Society are also available.

To join the club visit CharlestonPeakWinery.com