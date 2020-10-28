46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.

This was the case for Pahrump local Cheryl Andersen, who is an admin for the Pahrump Road-Commuters Facebook page, a page dedicated to informing residents and visitors of area road and travel conditions. For years, Andersen has played a vital role in monitoring and updating the page with information for motorists and even gathering donations for those in need of car maintenance, such as new tires and oil changes and her good works, though quietly done, have not gone unnoticed.

Thousands have been appreciative of what Andersen has done over the years, particularly during the construction on Highway 160 over the Spring Mountains, which is nearing its completion, and now, she has received some official recognition by both Nye County and Nevada Highway Patrol.

During the Nye County Commission’s Oct. 20 meeting, Andersen was honored for her role in the Pahrump Road-Commuters Report Facebook page, with a presentation of a series of plaques and certificates to thank her for the valuable contributions to the community.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo headed the presentations, noting that the idea itself had come from Nevada Highway Patrol State Trooper Justin Branske and he had been delighted to be able to run with it.

“County commissioner Leo Blundo, the chair of the board of highway commissioners, would like to recognize Pahrump resident Cheryl Andersen for her launching and continued dedication to the Pahrump Road-Commuters Report Facebook Page since March, 2016. On behalf of Nye County and the town of Pahrump, I send my appreciation for your dedication and service to those who have traveled to Pahrump and Las Vegas before and during the construction improvements to State Highway 160,” Blundo read before handing over his certificate to Andersen.

He then introduced Branske, who also came prepared with a presentation to Andersen, along with a personalized cup created just for her by Awards Plus.

“The commuters of Pahrump and Las Vegas want to express our gratitude to you for your hard work, dedication and generosity to the community. Thank you for your assistance in keeping the roadways safe and commuters informed since 2016,” the plaque from Branske read.

Golden Gaming casino manager Jim Melhouse was on hand during the Oct. 20 meeting, too, presenting Andersen with a $150 gift certificate to Stockman’s Steakhouse at the Pahrump Nugget. “A little gratitude. You deserve it,” Melhouse told her.

The rewards didn’t end there, either. Branske said Walmart had also been informed of Andersen’s contributions to the community and though a representative from the retailer was unable to make it to the meeting, Walmart wanted to give her a $50 gift card as a show of the company’s appreciation. Finally, Blundo presented Andersen with a certificate for dinner for two at his restaurant, Carmelo’s Bistro. “It’s the least I could do to say thank you for all you’ve been doing,” Blundo concluded.

Andersen was obviously overwhelmed with emotion at the thoughtfulness of the presentations.

“It’s really just been my honor to assist the community in their travels back and forth. It’s been a huge project and information is a lot when you’re going over and you have doctors’ appointments and all that. I am floored… by the generosity of our town,” Andersen stated, a little emotional catch in her voice. “It’s about community and every little bit we can do to help each other, it’s everything. I am honored and I am humbled. Thank you very much.”

Not long after the presentation came to a close, Heather Maness took to the Pahrump Road-Commuters page to post about the event, telling everyone, “Happy to hear Cheryl Andersen has been recognized for her work in her community. She has lifted up so many lives and works so hard to keep our families safe on the roads.”

The post saw plenty of engagement in just a 24-hour period, with 428 reactions and 74 total comments by noon the following day.

“Nice to have a quiet hero recognized!” Facebook user Judy Jacobson wrote.

“Thank you Cheryl! You have helped 1,000s of people, including myself, avoid traffic issues. Congrats!!” Facebook user Karen Weikel Daub added.

Facebook user Georgia Smith wrote, “She definitely needed to be recognized for all she did to keep us updated. Awesome job!”

There were dozens of similar posts on the Pahrump Road-Commuters page and Andersen accepted all of the accolades with a humble attitude, making sure to express her appreciation for the many page members who had helped with their own additions and bits of information over the months, writing, “We all do our part.”

The Pahrump Road-Commuters Report page is a public group consisting of nearly 7,000 members. The page can be found on Facebook by searching for Pahrump Road-Commuters Report.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.