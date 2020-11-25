41°F
Child porn suspect arrested

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Leah Straka

A Pahrump woman was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said via video news release that sheriff’s office detectives were contacted by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office in Gadsden, Alabama regarding a child pornography investigation, where one of the suspects was identified as Leah Straka, of Pahrump.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Straka was sending photos and videos of children to an additional suspect located in Alabama for the purpose of having sexual fantasies together over the phone,” Horak stated. “Detectives obtained Facebook messages between the two suspects that contained sexual fantasies involving children.”

Horak also said that Etowah County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained child pornographic media on the additional suspect’s computer that was allegedly sent by Straka.

As a result, Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at Straka’s residence on Nov. 14.

“Straka admitted to sending at least 15 pornographic images and videos,” Horak noted. “Leah Straka was arrested on Nov. 14th, and was charged with with promoting sexual performance of a minor under 14, possession of child pornography, use of a minor to produce pornography, lewdness with a child under 14, use of the internet for sexual conduct of a person under 16, and sexual abuse of a child under 14.”

The combined total bond for Straka is $165,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

