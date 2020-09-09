Children’s Cabinet goes virtual to raise $250K

Art of Childhood, the Children’s Cabinet annual fundraiser, earned $251,820 in donations from this year’s virtual event.

Getty Images The Children’s Cabinet’s goal was to raise $50,000 for the free family counseling, and $81,700 was raised.

Art of Childhood, the Children’s Cabinet annual fundraiser, earned $251,820 in donations from this year’s virtual event.

Hosted Aug. 27 on YouTube live, Art of Childhood is the Children’s Cabinet annual gala. The funds raised support the organization’s mission to keep children safe and families together with each year’s Fund-A-Need directly supporting a Cabinet program. This year the program highlighted the free family counseling.

Art of Childhood included a raffle as well as silent and live auctions. During the event, virtual attendees heard from a family that had gone through the counseling program describe the benefit it had on their lives.

The Children’s Cabinet’s goal was to raise $50,000 for the free family counseling, and $81,700 was raised. In total, the event raised $251,820 through sponsorships, Fund-A-Need to benefit the family counseling program, auctions, raffle ticket sales and pre-event donations.

The Cabinet’s free family counseling program is open to any family or young adult up to 24 years of age. The

Children’s Cabinet is the only nonprofit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

Currently, the Children’s Cabinet’s family counseling program continues to provide support to families even during COVID-19 business closures and social distancing.

Next year, Art of Childhood is planned to be in person on Aug. 27, 2021, at Rancharrah in Reno.