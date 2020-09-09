74°F
Children’s Cabinet goes virtual to raise $250K

Staff Report
September 8, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Art of Childhood, the Children’s Cabinet annual fundraiser, earned $251,820 in donations from this year’s virtual event.

Hosted Aug. 27 on YouTube live, Art of Childhood is the Children’s Cabinet annual gala. The funds raised support the organization’s mission to keep children safe and families together with each year’s Fund-A-Need directly supporting a Cabinet program. This year the program highlighted the free family counseling.

Art of Childhood included a raffle as well as silent and live auctions. During the event, virtual attendees heard from a family that had gone through the counseling program describe the benefit it had on their lives.

The Children’s Cabinet’s goal was to raise $50,000 for the free family counseling, and $81,700 was raised. In total, the event raised $251,820 through sponsorships, Fund-A-Need to benefit the family counseling program, auctions, raffle ticket sales and pre-event donations.

The Cabinet’s free family counseling program is open to any family or young adult up to 24 years of age. The

Children’s Cabinet is the only nonprofit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

Currently, the Children’s Cabinet’s family counseling program continues to provide support to families even during COVID-19 business closures and social distancing.

Next year, Art of Childhood is planned to be in person on Aug. 27, 2021, at Rancharrah in Reno.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable di ...
Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refu ...
Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal This April 19, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Susie Lee, D-Ne ...
Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live
Staff Report

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.