Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series

Staff Report
January 8, 2021 - 8:35 am
 

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Nevada Humanities joins 42 other states and territories of the United States that will be conducting programs throughout the course of the initiative. The initiative began in October 2020 and will run through spring 2021.

Nevada Humanities’ Why It Matters initiative will host free humanities programs and events to engage the people of Nevada in collaborative dialogues on the importance of electoral and civic participation. Programs will explore the history of civic and electoral engagement in Nevada, the state legislative system, voting access in tribal communities, new voters, communities working to re-enfranchise formerly incarcerated people to vote and other related topics.

These events are meant to bring people together to talk, share, learn, and listen using the humanities to promote understanding through historical context and conversation.

“Civic participation has been on all of our minds this year, not only with record-breaking voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election but unprecedented public protests and demonstrations in a renewed call for social justice in the United States,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “With a longstanding commitment to bringing people together to share ideas and perspectives, Nevada Humanities is honored to be hosting conversations about voting rights and the history of voting in Nevada.”

Several specific programs will be launched through this initiative, including “Nevada Voices: The First Time I Voted”, is an online series featuring videos and essays from people around the state, reflecting on the first time they cast their vote in an election.

Why It Matters includes a special series of online conversation programs through April around the topics of voting, electoral participation and civic engagement, featuring academics, journalists and community leaders working in the field. This series will be moderated by Todd Felts, teaching associate professor of public relations and advertising at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Why It Matters: The Past, Present, and Future of Voting in the United States”, the first event in this four-part series, will be held virtually on Zoom at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 and features journalist Erin Geiger Smith and Nevada historian Michael Green. This discussion highlights the history of democracy and how voting rights have expanded over time, both here in Nevada and across the nation. Register for this event at nevadahumanities.org.

Other upcoming events in the Why It Matters series include a conversation with Nevada elected officials on how they came to politics, Native American voting rights in Nevada and re-enfranchised voters in Nevada. Visit nevadahumanities.org for more information.

Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent, nonprofit state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. With offices in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities creates public programs and supports public projects statewide that define the Nevada experience and facilitate the exploration of issues that matter to the people of Nevada and their communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit al ...
Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
High school students benefit from donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of ...
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant
Staff Report

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.